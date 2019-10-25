It’s a very Hilton Halloween!

EJ Johnson, 27, channeled Paris Hilton herself at the socialite’s Halloween party on Thursday night with a Barbie-inspired costume — with pink feathers and all.

The son of NBA legend, Magic Johnson, was snapped leaving Hilton’s bash barefoot and wearing a sheer pink hooded robe with fur-like trim along the hemline and sleeves, a diamanté choker, a bedazzled hair clip nestled in his blonde wig and a mint green Hermès Birkin bag in hand.

Image zoom BACKGRID

Earlier in the evening, Johnson gave his Instagram followers a sneak peek of his Paris costume, first showing the blonde wig alongside the caption “She’s back 😈” and then revealing his robe he aptly named “Boudior Barbie.”

Image zoom

Image zoom EJ Johnson/Instagram

Hilton’s costume resembled a superhero, featuring a white and gold bustier dress with cap sleeves and a tutu bottom, matching gloves, a cape and heart-shaped shades.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Loves That the ’00s Trends She Started Are Now Back: ‘Everyone Thought I Was Crazy’

Other A-list celebrities joined Johnson at Hilton’s party, including Brooklyn Beckham, Larsa Pippen and newly weds Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, who drenched themselves in silver glitter.

But Johnson isn’t the first celebrity to channel The Simple Life star.

Last Halloween, Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild replicated her younger sister’s 21st birthday look: the infamous dazzling chainmail dress and choker.

“21 again tonight!” Nicky captioned the Instagram photo of her costume. “PH vibes #HappyHalloween.” And Paris quickly gave her sister the seal of approval, commenting “That’s hot.”

Kendall Jenner radiated “PH vibes” during her 21st birthday celebration, wearing a almost identical sparkling ensemble. Hilton, who attended Jenner’s party previously told PEOPLE she was “very flattered” Jenner copied her look.

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty; Splash News

“I thought she looked so beautiful,” she added. “It’s literally the best 21st birthday dress that anyone could ever have. I love how all these styles that I wore back in the day are coming back right now.”