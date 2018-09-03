EJ Johnson Goes From Shaved Head to Blond Bombshell in a Dramatic Hair Transformation

EJ Johnson has just updated his hair in a major way!

The son of NBA legend Magic Johnson unveiled a new blond hairstyle on Instagram Monday. “She can do both #teamthis,” EJ, 26, captioned a selfie of his lighter locks that were styled in a lob cut and dramatic side part.

But fans and followers of the Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills reality star have come to know his hair transformation, especially blond wigs.

In late January, EJ had a similar blond metamorphosis when he enjoyed a night on the town dressed in a platinum bob as well as a black crop top and color coordinate Hermes Birkin bag.

And Halloween 2017 was the time for a plethora of fun looks.

From disguising as Disney villain Cruella de Vil to dressing up as Helen of Troy, the former EJNYC star unveiled a series of different hair pieces.

EJ’s blond hair reveal comes one week after he broke his silence his best friend Lyric McHenry’s tragic death.

Nearly two weeks after 26-year-old McHenry, who was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant, died of a suspected drug overdose, Johnson publicly addressed her death on Instagram in a comment to a fan.

“I’m going to make this clear to everyone there will be no mourning post because I’m not going to reduce a 25yr friendship to 1 Instagram post,” EJ wrote.

McHenry, who appeared on E!’s EJNYC with Johnson, died on Aug. 14, the same day she was celebrating her birthday with friends.