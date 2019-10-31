7 Products Eiza González Can't Live Without
With her new superhero movie Blodshot set to premiere in early 2020, the 29-year-old star — who teamed up with Neutrogena to launch the Bright Boost collection — tells PEOPLE what products keep her looking red carpet ready.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleansing Facial Wipes
The Neutrogena brand ambassador explains says these hyaluronic acid-infused makeup wipes “are amazing because they don’t dry your skin as you’re using them which is you rarely find with cleansing towelettes.”
Buy It! $6.49 for 25 towelletes; neutrogena.com
Wet Brush Shower Flex
“I love brushing my hair,” says the star, revealing her go-to tip from the pros: “I learned that you have to do it at least once or twice a day to activate curls.”
Buy It! $7.98; amazon.com
Essie Nail Enamel in Wicked
“For Fall, I am loving dark nails,” Gonzalez says of this sexy deep cranberry shade. “It looks almost black but has a hint of deep red.”
Buy It! $9; essie.com
Neutrogena Bright Boost Gel Moisturizing Face Cream
Of the entire Bright Boost collection, Gonzalez says this gel-based moisturizer is particularly dreamy. “I struggle with dull skin so this really helps when I’m traveling or when I don’t get enough sleep.”
Buy It! $19.99; neutrogena.com
Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler
Even on a no-makeup day, the Baby Driver actress uses this best-selling tool to make her eyes appear more open. “It’s the trick!”
Buy It! $23; shuuemura-usa.com
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Gonzalez admits she doesn’t like to spend time styling her long bob — instead, she showers the night before, then “jushes up” her air-dried hair with this cult classic product the next morning. “I wake up, roll out of bed and throw this texturizer in my hair,” she says, adding, “It smells so good!”
Buy t! $46; oribe.com
Tom Ford Lip Color in Scarlet Rouge
Gonzalez is almost always wearing a pop of color on her lips. Her go-to? This luxurious formula in a versatile rosy tone. “I love Tom Ford and their lipsticks,” Gonzalez says. “I use them a lot.”
Buy It! $55; tomford.com