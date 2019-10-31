The 7 Beauty Products Eiza González Can't Live Without

The actress, singer and face of Neutrogena shares her go-to beauty products with PEOPLE
By Lauren Lieberman and Hanna Flanagan
October 31, 2019 02:59 PM

1 of 9

7 Products Eiza González Can't Live Without 

Kevin Winter/Getty

With her new superhero movie Blodshot set to premiere in early 2020, the 29-year-old star — who teamed up with Neutrogena to launch the Bright Boost collection — tells PEOPLE what products keep her looking red carpet ready. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleansing Facial Wipes

The Neutrogena brand ambassador explains says these hyaluronic acid-infused makeup wipes “are amazing because they don’t dry your skin as you’re using them which is you rarely find with cleansing towelettes.” 

Buy It! $6.49 for 25 towelletes; neutrogena.com 

3 of 9

Wet Brush Shower Flex

“I love brushing my hair,” says the star, revealing her go-to tip from the pros: “I learned that you have to do it at least once or twice a day to activate curls.” 

Buy It! $7.98; amazon.com 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

Essie Nail Enamel in Wicked

“For Fall, I am loving dark nails,” Gonzalez says of this sexy deep cranberry shade. “It looks almost black but has a hint of deep red.”

Buy It! $9; essie.com

Advertisement

5 of 9

Neutrogena Bright Boost Gel Moisturizing Face Cream

Of the entire Bright Boost collection, Gonzalez says this gel-based moisturizer is particularly dreamy. “I struggle with dull skin so this really helps when I’m traveling or when I don’t get enough sleep.” 

Buy It! $19.99; neutrogena.com 

6 of 9

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler

Courtesy

Even on a no-makeup day, the Baby Driver actress uses this best-selling tool to make her eyes appear more open. “It’s the trick!”

Buy It! $23; shuuemura-usa.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Courtesy

Gonzalez admits she doesn’t like to spend time styling her long bob — instead, she showers the night before, then “jushes up” her air-dried hair with this cult classic product the next morning. “I wake up, roll out of bed and throw this texturizer in my hair,” she says, adding, “It smells so good!”

Buy t! $46; oribe.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

Tom Ford Lip Color in Scarlet Rouge

Gonzalez is almost always wearing a pop of color on her lips. Her go-to? This luxurious formula in a versatile rosy tone. “I love Tom Ford and their lipsticks,” Gonzalez says. “I use them a lot.”

Buy It! $55; tomford.com

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.