The 32-year-old actress showed off her new 'do on the blue carpet Wednesday at the London premiere of the action film, which hits theaters on April 8

Eiza Gonzalez Debuts New Blonde Hair at Ambulance Premiere in London: 'Just Had to Do It'

Bye to brunette!

Eiza Gonzalez has ditched her dark brown tresses for new blonde locks, which she debuted on the blue carpet Wednesday at the London premiere of her new film, Ambulance.

In contrast with her new hair color, the 32-year-old actress wore a bright blue Burberry dress for the occasion at the Odeon Leicester Square.

"I just hear that blonds have more fun, so I just had to do it!" Gonzalez told OnDemand Entertainment at the event.

eiza gonzalez Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

The night prior, at the film's premiere in Berlin, Gonzalez appeared as a brunette publicly for the last time before opting for the new color.

Directed by Michael Bay, Ambulance follows two thieves who steal an ambulance after one of their heists falls apart, according to IMDB. The film is based on the 2005 Danish film Ambulancen by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen.

The 2022 adaption stars Gonzalez as EMT Cam Thompson alongside costars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal as brothers Will and Danny Sharp, respectively.

Speaking with OnDemand Entertainment in London, Gonzalez said she spent three months prepping for the film by "working intimately with firefighters, EMTs, surgeons [and] everyone around the medical care system."

"I felt like I never ended prepping," she explained to the outlet. "I was like, 'Oh, is that enough?' I always felt real pressure."

Gonzalez said that she even rented out an ambulance in order to practice for her role in the thriller film at one point during prep.

"I had a friend that would drive me around in it, and we'd be prepping in the back," the actress explained to OnDemand Entertainment. "Everything I learned, I wanted to have it on the go, so it was actually very helpful."