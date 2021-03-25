Kaley Cuoco’s Beauty ‘Secret Weapon’ Is an Amazon Phenomenon

Forty-two reviews call it a "miracle cream" for everything from eczema patches to bad burns. In fact, over 100 reviews hone in on the eczema magic alone — one person says that after more than a year of trying different remedies, the fragrance-free salve was the first thing that helped manage the eczema on their hands. The theme of "finally, something that works" continues: A 67-year-old writes that they "waited nearly a lifetime" for a product that could make their dry spots and old scars disappear, and now that they've seen the improvement from Egyptian Magic, they're set for life.