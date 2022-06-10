Shoppers Say This Windproof Umbrella Withstood 'Torrential Downpours and Tornado Warnings,' and It's 60% Off
Umbrellas are a necessity for staying dry when the weather is acting up, but not all umbrellas are created equal.
If you've ever been caught in a storm with an umbrella flipped inside out, you know just how frustrating it is to have one that loses a battle with the elements. But more than 12,200 Amazon shoppers discovered an option proven to withstand the worst, including "torrential downpours and tornado warnings."
The Eez-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella is compact and designed for travel, but don't be fooled by its lightweight, easily packable size. This umbrella is made for tough storms, and, as the name implies, it's a strong, solid option that's earned its ranking toward the top of Amazon's best-sellers list.
Many shoppers say it's so reliable that it has become their every day option, regardless of where they are. The umbrella has a double-vented canopy for added protection against wind, and its colorful fabric repels water away from you. Plus, its black rubber handle comes with a button for easy open and close access.
Typically, the umbrella sells for about $40 on Amazon, but it's currently on sale for just under $17, which is nearly 60 percent off.
Buy It! Eez-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella, $16.59 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Reviewers have happily put this umbrella to the test, including one that reported their umbrella was able to "withstand the gust" of Santa-Ana winds. Another shopper said the umbrella "held up perfectly" during a New York City rain storm, and a third reviewer claimed that "wind didn't even bother" the umbrella.
Another person was so pleased with the durability of the umbrella that they bought multiple and gifted them to loved ones. They reported that after a "few months" of solid use, it continued to "hold up very well to wind and rain."
Don't let the next rainstorm get you down — order the Eez-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella while it's still 60 percent off at Amazon today.
