It’s that time of year again! Saks Fifth Avenue, is having its huge Friends and Family Sale now through October 8, which means you will be able to score some major steals from the luxury department store. The retailer’s offering 25 percent off a huge selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories and 20 percent off jewelry, meaning this sale’s one not to be missed.

With so many designer items up for grabs, the PeopleStyle team couldn’t help but shop sale too. Check out our picks below!

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: Rails’ bonkers-soft button-ups have a huge celebrity following, and for good reason: They’re a satisfyingly heavy weight, cut in a really flattering way (they never gap at the chest, for me anyway) and feel like PJs without looking sloppy. But they’re definitely more of an A-list investment. So I wait for a great sale – like this one at Saks right now – in order to knock a few dollars off the price, then I treat myself to one every fall.

Buy It! Rails Hunter plaid button-up, $118.50 (orig. $158); saks.com

Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: I think outerwear is the key to looking put together without too much effort, so jackets and coats are where I like to spend my dollars. This is the last one I bought — yes, I really own this! — partly because it feels very Meghan Markle-esque and I’m really into her Suits-meets-Royal style right now. I loved that as soon as I tried it on, it instantly elevated my run-around errands outfit, which I credit to the soft cashmere texture, buttonless design and cozy color (which is also available in tan, gray and cream).

Buy It! Theory Clairene Wool & Cashmere Jacket, $446.25 (orig. $595); saks.com.

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: OK, I know what you’re thinking — paying $200 for a makeup bag seems outrageous. But hear me out. This bag holds all my everyday beauty essentials so I don’t need to schlep around multiple makeup pouches, plus when I travel I always swap out its contents and carry it as an evening clutch. It’s one less bag to pack and it allows me to show off the pretty red leather. Trust me when I say, you’ll really get your money’s worth with this.

Buy It! Smythson Panama Cosmetics Case, $213.75 (orig. 285); saks.com

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: In my mind, I can never own too many pairs of sneakers, but I always tend to splurge on a pair during a sale since I consider it more of a want than a need. I’ve been eyeing a couple pairs from Athletic Propulsion Labs (otherwise known as APL) ever since I started seeing Kourtney Kardashian wearing them, so now I plan on taking the plunge and purchasing this style.

Buy It! Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Phantom Sneakers, $115.50 (orig. $165); saks.com

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Do I need another pair of black bootie? Absolutely not. Do I know a good deal when I see one? 100 percent. This patent leather style is a sleeker vibe then the other moto-inspired boots in my closet, and thanks to the high-gloss finish, can brave the elements in NYC. I also love a chunky, block heel for comfort. There a no brainer.

Buy It! Loeffler Randall Isla Slim Ankle Booties, $337.50 (orig. $450); saks.com