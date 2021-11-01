Editors' Picks: Our Top Holiday Gifts

Jackie Fields, Senior Style + Beauty Editor: Maison Francis Kurkdjian makes my favorite fragrance (I wear Baccarat Rouge 540 nine months of the year) so, when I read the brand was re-launching its' iconic holiday candle, I put it at the top of my wish list. The scent has the divine likeness of a freshly-cut tree, which is awesome because I have no room for a real one in my apartment, and I am certain I'll find other uses for this collectible whimsical votive for many winters to come.

Buy It! Maison Francis Kurkdjian Mon Beau Sapin Scented Candle, $75; nordstrom.com