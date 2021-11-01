Editors' Picks: Our Top Holiday Gifts
What are we buying for everyone on our list (ourselves included)? Check out our favorite picks to inspire your 2021 holiday shopping
BaubleBar Throw Blanket
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: I have five nieces ranging in age from six to 12, and every year I stress over what to buy them. Enter these customizable throw blankets which come in a range of colorful patterns and are guaranteed to solidify my cool aunt status.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Mon Beau Sapin Scented Candle
Jackie Fields, Senior Style + Beauty Editor: Maison Francis Kurkdjian makes my favorite fragrance (I wear Baccarat Rouge 540 nine months of the year) so, when I read the brand was re-launching its' iconic holiday candle, I put it at the top of my wish list. The scent has the divine likeness of a freshly-cut tree, which is awesome because I have no room for a real one in my apartment, and I am certain I'll find other uses for this collectible whimsical votive for many winters to come.
Anine Bing Blazer
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: I did a massive clean-out of my closet during the pandemic in an effort to make room for more elevated basics that I'll keep in my wardrobe for a very long time. This Anine Bing double-breasted blazer is exactly the kind of piece I'm investing in. Featuring a luxe Italian wool blend, timeless tweed pattern and a tailored silhouette, the topper will definitely get a lot of play when we return to the office next year.
Dagne Dover Backpack
Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor: I ditched backpacks after high school, but this grown-up style convinced me otherwise. I can't stop using mine, whether its for travel or a day outdoors, so it's become my go-to gift this season.
Levi's Sherpa Moto Jacket
Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: There's nothing more luxe than a great moto leather jacket — unless that is, it's combined with a plush sherpa lining. This green topper from Levi's Made & Crafted label allows the wearer to keep their rocker-chic vibes going even when the temperatures dip.
Schumacher x Margaux Flats
Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: I'm not wearing heels again anytime soon, but I'm starting to get depressed looking at all my beat-up sneakers. Time to invest in a comfy pair of flats that makes me feel glam again.
Misa Los Angeles Cardigan
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: This fringe-trimmed cardigan has been at the top of my holiday wish list since I spotted it in a local boutique a few weeks ago. It's a total outfit maker — just throw it over a T-shirt and jeans or a pair of leggings and you have the perfect cozy winter look. Plus, it can take the place of a coat in the fall and spring, which helps justify the price.
Worthy Threads Denim Jacket
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: My closet contains half a dozen denim jackets, but that's not going to stop me from adding this one — from my favorite loungewear brand— to my collection. Justification one: The puff sleeves. Justification two: It comes in kids' sizes so my daughter and I can twin at preschool drop off.
Asha Earrings
Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: My wish list is pretty much everything on the front table at the local boutique here, Bunny and Babe, but if I had to pick, these Asha earrings are a unique mix of modern and girlie, dressy but cool enough to wear with jeans.
Sam. Sherpa Jacket
Lauren Lieberman, Senior Photo Editor: I love a hooded jacket making this Sam. sherpa the perfect add to my winter wardrobe. Not only is it super-soft, but it has an oversize hood and thumb holes to keep my hands warm. It's stylish, versatile, can be dressed up or down, and feels like a warm-cozy blanket.
Staud x New Balance 574 Sneakers
Hanna Flanagan, Style & Beauty Assistant: Anything from former Reformation Fashion Director Sarah Staudinger's beloved clothing and accessories brand is worthy of giving (or getting!) this holiday season. I'm particularly obsessed with these color block sneakers from the fourth installment of Staud's New Balance collaboration. The epitome of fashion meets function, these retro-inspired kicks will be sponsoring my holiday season hot girl walk.
Dudley Stephens Bleecker Pullover
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: Ever since I moved from the city to the suburbs, I can't stop buying fleece outerwear. I recently discovered Dudley Stephens, a local, female-founded brand that makes the most stylish fleece pieces, like this '90s-inspired pullover which comes in three neon versions. And, yes, I'll be wearing it to my kids' soccer games.
Italeau Fiorella Shearling Booties
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: You know what goes great with fleece? Shearling. These suede ankle boots are lined with the plush stuff to keep your feet warm and cozy when it's frigid outside. Plus they're waterproof and stain-resistant so they'll actually withstand the winter weather.
Noize Vegan Fur Coat
Hanna Flanagan, Style & Beauty Assistant: I bought this coat last year and it quickly became my go-to for elevating lazy girl quarantine outfits. It's surprisingly flattering — especially for oversized outerwear — and the luxe color makes even a basic hoodie look chic. So, of course I have to spread the love and gift one to a friend this holiday season.
PatBo Pajamas
Hanna Flanagan, Style & Beauty Assistant: Christmas pajamas...but make it fashion. Style this floral set with pumps for an easy daytime outfit or take advantage of the matching eye mask and scrunchy that comes with it for the ultimate loungewear look.
Mark & Graham Dual Travel Organizer
Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: I have so many pouches and travel organizers of varying sizes that it seems insane that I might have another on my wish list. But this one from Mark & Graham is so ingenious that I'm ready to give all the rest away. The top has plenty of room for cosmetics; the bottom zips out to reveal three compartments to keep bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces neatly stowed and tangle-free. This is going to be the to a less chaotic 2022, I can just feel it.
