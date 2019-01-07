Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Looks at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Another Golden Globes red carpet, another best dressed debate. The stars came out in full fashion force for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, and we couldn’t look away at the gorgeous gowns, diamonds, beauty and more. Below, our top style picks of the night.

Julia Roberts in Stella McCartney

Brittany Talarico: Senior Style Editor: Let’s work backwards and start with her hair. Julia Roberts’ beach waves are the best in the biz. From the tousled texture to her sunkissed hue, she was definitely best tressed on the carpet. I also loved that she took a risk in a pants moment. Her Stella McCartney ensemble was Disney princess on the top meets tailored perfection on the bottom.

Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director: I love a good plunge and no one did it better at the Globes than Taraji, who really went (down to) there in a dark green custom Vera Wang velvet gown. The key to her sartorial success was all in the impeccable fit of the neckline. Despite being super low and extra wide, the silhouette was on the right side of the sexy spectrum. And she gets lots of style extra credit for that dazzling Roberto Coin diamond necklace, her glossy straight hair and gleaming skin.

Lady Gaga in Valentino Haute Couture

Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: I waited in anticipation to see what Lady Gaga would wear to the Globes, and she definitely out-glammed everyone in a periwinkle Valentino Haute Couture gown that she topped off with $5 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewels. But what I love most is that the A Star Is Born actress still manages to make it uniquely Gaga by adding blue to her hair to match the hue of her gown — a look only someone like Gaga can pull off. Plus, if the Globes mark the beginning of awards season, it makes you wonder, what’s next for her? She just set bar pretty high.

Emily Blunt in Alexander McQueen

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: Emily Blunt’s been on a serious style streak for the past few months, and the Golden Globes were no exception. I’m obsessed with the entire look from head-to-toe. The Mary Poppins Returns and A Quiet Place actress’ silver lace Alexander McQueen gown looks like a true work of art, and her intricate textured Dutch braid struck the perfect balance between feminine and strong. My favorite part? Hairstylist Laini Reeves accessorized her low-hanging updo with a beautiful sparkling brooch by Neil Lane.

Keri Russell in Monique Lhuillier

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: Keri Russell is always a favorite of mine on the Red Carpet. I love how she always chooses such simple, yet stunning looks — and she’s done it again with this silver sequin column dress by Monique Lhuillier. The loosely draped and ultra plunging neckline combined with the cinched waist creates a major “wow” moment. And keeping it simple with minimal jewelry and a more natural hair and makeup, really makes this look feel beautiful and effortless. It just goes to prove that more isn’t always necessarily more.

Saoirse Ronan in Gucci

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: This might be the boldest look Saoirse has pulled on the carpet, and it delivered on all levels. The plunging neckline was a bit risqué, but the delicate antique platinum beading on her Gucci gown gave it a glamorous vintage vibe that looked refined and elegant. I love that she kept all the focus on the gown with her sleek strands and matted lip, but opted for just one standout piece of jewelry, her diamond and emerald Chopard drop earrings. They perfectly complimented her high-shine dress without stealing the focus. She took the quintessential “old Hollywood” red carpet look and gave it a 21st century cool girl twist.