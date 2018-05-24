Editors' Picks: The Memorial Day Sales We're Shopping This Weekend

Chances are you have a barbecue (or three) on the itinerary this weekend. But before you head to your summer kick off soirees, it’s time to set up some sales alerts. Almost every major retailer is offering up huge savings in honor of Memorial Day. Whether you need to buy a dress for that wedding you have in three weeks or just want to treat yourself (and your wallet), we’ve rounded up what we’ll be shopping below for a little retail therapy inspiration.

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: I’ve been on the hunt for cute, comfortable sandals that I can wear to work and to all the summer weddings on my calendar this year. Enter these Alexander Wang stacked heels. They’re the perfect height, the metallic color adds a stylish twist to almost everything in my closet, and they have that high-fashion feel without that high-fashion price tag thanks to The OutnetThe retailer is taking an extra 40 percent off a variety of pieces from Thursday, May 24 through Monday, May 28.

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: I’m usually a separates kind of girl, but when it comes to hot summers in the city, I’m strictly on a light, flowy dresses streak. I’ve been eyeing this yellow floral one-shoulder ruffle dress by A.L.C. for a while now and was just about to break down and but it, but when browsing Shopbop’s amazing sale, I came across this Backstage version that looks similar and costs less than half of the A.L.C. version — and that’s full price!

Chazz Inniss, Style and Beauty Intern: The search for my new summer shoe is over! Last summer my go-to shoes were a pair of beach ready sandals that I took from the sand to the street, but this season I want to try something with a little more structure. I have been looking for a nice loafer to take from work to the summer BBQ and this loafer is a perfect fit. They have the handsewn detail on the side and the tassel adds an extra layer of flair. Thank you Cole Haan, for taking an extra 40% of sale styles from Thursday, May 24 through Thursday, May 31.

Lindy Segal, Style Social Media Editor: Like clockwork, every time summer rolls around I realize, oh yeah, I completely wore through all my favorite sandals last year. Hazard of living in N.Y.C., I guess? Anyway, one of the pairs I have my eye on for summer ’18 is this chic leopard-print slide from J.Crew. They’ll be adorable with white jeans at the office, or a distressed pair for brunch on the weekends. My only goal is to make sure I don’t wear them to death so I can still have them in my rotation next year — or, since the entire site is 40 percent off this weekend, maybe I’ll splurge on a second pair.

Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: I am going to keep this short and sweet (because TBH I am dying to get outside). I am buying sunscreen. All of the sunscreen. To slather over every inch of my body effective immediately. Dermstore has a selection of sunscreens up to 20 percent off this weekend, but I am partial to this fragrance-free formula, which can be applied to your face and body (eliminating the need to tote around too many products). Bonus: It also contains aloe to soothe skin.

Kami Phillips, E-Commerce Editor: With wedding season in full swing I plan on taking major advantage of the ridiculously awesome designer sales that are happening over the holiday weekend. I mean, you can only wear the same dress to so many weddings! So, as soon as I heard that Net-a-porter (the fashion girl’s go-to for all things designer) is offering up to 50 percent off tons of the coolest designer styles, I jumped at the chance to score. That includes gorgeous summer dresses like this Ulla Johnson marigold one-shoulder number.

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: I’m going on vacation in two weeks, but when I scoured my closet for cute summer clothes I realized…I hated everything. So when I stumbled across Gap’s Memorial Day weekend sale, which offers discounts up to 50 percent off (plus an extra 20 percent off your entire order online!), I couldn’t just settle on putting one item in my shopping cart. So far, I bought this lightweight fit and flare cami dress and metallic rose gold sandals for my trip. And to be honest, with prices this good, by the end of this weekend, I’ll probably buy a even more.

Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor: When it comes to eye shadow, I’m super picky. I typically stick to matte, neutral shades — and this palette has scored a spot on the top of my list of go-to shadows. There’s only one problem: My mom is constantly trying to steal it from me. So I’ll be buying her one of her own during Sephora’s Memorial Day sale.

