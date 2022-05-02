PEOPLE Editors' Most-Loved Sunscreens for Every Type of Skin and Budget

Jackie Fields, Senior Style + Beauty Editor: You're supposed to apply sunscreen liberally – and trust me, you will do just that with seriously silky, transparent formula. One of creator Josie Maran's favorite destinations is St. Barths, and every time I pump this onto my fingertips, I envision she's bottled the scent of that most exquisite island.

Buy It! Josie Maran Get Even Sun Milk SPF 33, $46; josiemaran.com