PEOPLE Editors' Most-Loved Sunscreens for Every Type of Skin and Budget
Dermatologists, beauty editors and aestheticians agree: The foundation of your skincare routine should be a good SPF. Our editors (whose sun protection needs range from "serious surfer" to "sit under the umbrella") share their top sunscreen picks for whatever your summer plans are
LaRoche-Posay Anthelios SX Daily Moisturizer with SPF
Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: If I had to cut my skincare routine down to, say, three products, this would be the first to make the list. I've used it for years and love that it's not greasy, is super-hydrating, and it ensures I get SPF on my face first thing. It's not cheap, but for a product this perfect, I consider it a worthwhile investment. (Full disclosure: Jackie Fields, our senior beauty and style editor and my personal beauty bible, wants me to point out that this is my "working from home by a window" level SPF. When I leave the house, I layer on my SPF 40 Supergoop!)
Josie Maran Get Even Sun Milk
Jackie Fields, Senior Style + Beauty Editor: You're supposed to apply sunscreen liberally – and trust me, you will do just that with seriously silky, transparent formula. One of creator Josie Maran's favorite destinations is St. Barths, and every time I pump this onto my fingertips, I envision she's bottled the scent of that most exquisite island.
SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Mineral sunscreens can often feel heavy on the face, but the skincare masterminds at SkinCeuticals managed to create a chemical-free, zinc-based formula that actually feels weightless. It doesn't clog my pores or irritate my skin, and thanks to the tint, it makes a great "everyday" makeup base. A swipe of lip balm and some under-eye concealer, and I'm ready to leave the house. (I call that my 60-second face.)
Supergoop! Glow Oil Body Sunscreen
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: This takes me back to my not so responsible days of oiling up and sun bathing. I love how light the oil feels and leaves my skin feeling moisturized without the thick layer and greasy residue of some of the traditional sunscreens. Now I can sunbath safely!
Baby Bum Mineral Sunscreen Lotion
Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: I try to only use mineral sunscreen (zinc-based) on my kids, which also means that more often than not, my kids head off to school with sticky white sunscreen residue clearly visible around their face. Baby Bum is the gold standard minimal-ingredient sunscreen that still blends in (as well as a mineral sunscreen can). Baby Bum, if you're listening: make a pump version of this so I can slather it on the kids as they run out the door!
Nivea Super Water Gel
Michelle Lee, Editorial Assistant: When I started my sunscreen journey four years ago, a friend recommended this product to me from a local Japanese mart. As someone with oily skin, I love the lightweight formula that doesn't build up or cause excessive shine, even under my makeup! It's been a great addition to my skincare routine and I haven't gone back since.
CLINIQUE SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Fluid For Face
Lauren Lieberman, Sr. Photo Editor: It's hard to find sunscreen for my combination skin; I don't like to put anything heavy on my face and I hate the ghost-like pallor most of them can leave behind. This lightweight mineral sunscreen is a thin fluid that is non-greasy, oil-free and virtually invisible. It won't make you greasy and it lasts all day — even after a couple hours in the ocean surfing
EltaMD UV Pure Broad-Spectrum SPF
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: I usually steal this sunscreen from my mom's beach bag. (Sorry mom!) But this summer, I'm buying a big bottle for myself. It absorbs into the skin easily, provides full coverage and doesn't leave my skin feeling dry — my three requirements for a good SPF.
CAY SKIN Isle Lip Balm
Jackie Fields, Senior Style + Beauty Editor: Winnie Harlow has learned a thing or two about sun care during her years in front of the camera. After she developed a sunburn during a photo shoot, she made it her mission to create SPF "for everyone under the sun." Thanks to its truly yummy vanilla flavor, I am partial to this hydrating lip balm.
Babyganics Mineral Sunscreen
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: This sunscreen does not irritate my daughter's eczema-prone skin. Full disclosure: It's not the easiest to rub in, but the rich texture really prevents sunburn, and that's all that matters. I also use it on the most sensitive area's of my body — like my chest and shoulders — for added protection.
