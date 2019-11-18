Editors' Picks! The Beauty Products We Always Pack During the Holidays

The travel products PEOPLE editor's swear by — from facial mist to nail polish to an aromatherapy treatment
By PEOPLE style
November 18, 2019 12:00 PM

Ora’s Amazing Herbal Baby Salve   

Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: I have two little ones, so any product that the whole family can use is a win. This ointment treats everything from dry cuticles to a diaper rash.

Buy It! Ora’s Amazing Herbal Baby Salve, $12; orasamazingherbal.com

Kristin Ess Style Reviving Travel Size Dry Shampoo

Sonal Dutt, Food & Lifestyle Director: This spray is invisible in my dark hair and gives it a great preparaty boost. And the small bottle fits in any purse.

Buy It! Kristin Ess Style Reviving Travel Size Dry Shampoo, $5; target.com

Tweezerman Slant Tweezer

Alex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director: I never leave home without this, because nothing is worse than looking in a hotel’s magnifiying mirror and discovering you missed a stray hair.

Buy It! Tweezerman Slant Tweezer, $23; ulta.com

Herban Essentials 

Jackie Fields, Senior Beauty & Style Editor: I rub one of these peppermint-scented towelettes on my wrist and take a few deep breaths before I take a road trip to prevent queasiness.

Buy It! Herban Essentials, $7; herbanessentials.com

Smith & Cult in A Little Underground

Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: I love to indulge in a little self-care like a manicure while I’m home for the holidays. This sparkly plum color is perfect for any celebration.

Buy It! Smith & Cult in A Little Underground, $18; smithandcult.com

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit — Ghost

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: With six shades of blush, highlighter and bronzer, this compact makes packing easy. I keep it in my bag for a glowy look anywhere I’m going.

Buy It! Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit — Ghost, $80; hourglasscosmetics.com

lilah b. Aglow Face Mist 

Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Editor: I use this lavender-scented spray to refresh and hydrate my skin the second I get off a flight. It’s also great at setting my makeup before a night out.

Buy It! lilah b. Aglow Face Mist, $16; sephora.com

CosRX Acne Master Patch

Hanna Flanagan, Editorial Assistant: These dots are my go-to for stress-induced breakouts. Stick one on at night, and your pimple will be gone in the morning. And no spills in your bag! 

Buy It! CosRX Acne Master Patch, $6; ulta.com

