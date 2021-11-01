Ed Sheeran Recalls Bleeding on His Special Air Jordans—and Gavin DeGraw Driving Him to the Hospital

The singer told the story of a night out in Nashville that took an unexpected turn during the latest episode of Complex's "Sneaker Shopping" series

Ed Sheeran just revealed how he ruined his Air Jordan Bel Air 5s, and sneaker heads everywhere are definitely cringing.

During the latest installment of Complex's Sneaker Shopping series, the 30-year-old singer told host Joe La Puma that he got blood all over the special pair of Jordans when he wore them out to a Nashville bar called Santa's Pub.

"I lived in Nashville for most of 2013. I used to go there almost every night. I went there in [Air Jordan Bel Air 5s] once with my cousin. I had two bottles of beer and I was banging them on the table and they [shattered]," Sheeran said. "I ended up having to get 12 stitches. It hurt, and then I just carried on. But then someone was like, "Bro look at your shoes!" And I looked and they were covered [in blood]."

Ed Sheeran Goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex Credit: Complex/YouTube

The Grammy winner went on to share that singer Gavin DeGraw drove him to the hospital after the incident at 3 A.M. then "took me to Jack In The Box."

"I'll never forget that. I've still got the shoes. I have to say, I did wear them again," the "Shape of You" singer said with a smile.

Ed Sheeran Goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex Credit: Complex/YouTube

In the clip, Sheeran also talked about working with fellow sneaker lover Travis Scott, saying their time together was "the best session I think I've ever had in terms of watching an artist work." After they recorded "Antisocial" (which appears on Sheeran's fourth studio album No.6 Collaborations Project.), the rapper gifted the singer a pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan sneakers.

"I have to confess, my friend is the biggest Travis Scott fan and knew that I had the shoes. He's the same size as me. I actually gifted them to him because I knew he would love [them]," Sheeran said. "I love shoes, but I do wear them to death. I feel like if someone's going to cherish and appreciate something, I would rather give it."