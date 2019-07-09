Hundreds of People Love This $23 Summer Dress (and It Comes in 25 Colors and Patterns)

Image zoom

Some of the hottest summer days typically fall in July, and we can only expect that temperatures will continue to rise — which means you’d better have an arsenal full of easy, breezy summer dresses (because the less clothing sticking to you body, the better, right?). And good news if you’re shopping on a budget — Amazon has tons of totally adorable dresses, including this tie-front midi dress from ECOWISH that hundreds of shoppers are obsessed with.

The feminine-silhouetted, spaghetti strap dress has a V-shaped neckline that features a flirty tie-front. Its cotton material makes it lightweight and comfy enough to wear all day, plus it’s versatile enough for almost any occasion — whether you’re headed on a tropical vacation or out for date night. Best of all is the fact that it only costs $23 and comes in 25 different colors and patterns. Tons of Amazon shoppers are shocked by how cheap the dress is, especially for the quality, and many are ordering the dress in multiple hues.

“This is the best clothing item I ever ordered online! Can’t wait to wear it on vacation to the Caribbean in three weeks. I’m so glad I took a chance on this… I was nervous it wouldn’t fit but it fits so well I’m going to order the wine red color as well,” a customer wrote.

Because the dress’ neckline is friendly to the girls, many customers suggest getting a push-up adhesive bra (which you can also snag on Amazon for $16) or just going braless.

“I am obsessed with this dress. It is much better than I expected coming from Amazon for this price. The material is definitely the type that needs to be steamed well to get the wrinkles out but other than that it’s great,” one reviewer wrote. “If anything it’s a little more scandalous than I thought because it does show more cleavage than expected and you can’t really wear a bra with it but overall a great summer dress.”

If you’re in need of some new cute summer dresses that won’t break the bank, this one from ECOWISH will be your new go-to. Scroll down to shop it!

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! ECOWISH Womens Dresses Summer Tie Front V-Neck Spaghetti Dress Button Down A-Line Backless Swing Midi Dress, $14.99–$22.99; amazon.com