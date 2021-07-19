Ditch Your Jeans for These $30 Breathable Cotton Palazzo Pants That Are 'Perfect for the Summer Heat'
Skinny jeans and constricting pants have got to go. This summer, it's all about loose, flowy palazzo pants that are so breathable, you just might forget you're wearing them. If you're shopping for wide-leg pants that are stylish and comfortable, you have to consider the Ecowish Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants that come in fun, summery colors and are just $30 on Amazon.
Staying comfortable and cool on especially hot days is possible with flare pants like these from Ecowish. The paperbag pants are made of a breathable cotton blend, which not only is lightweight and easy to move in, but also absorbs moisture and draws it away from your body.
The wide-leg style is definitely on-trend this summer, but the flowy fit also adds to its cool factor (literally). In addition to its cotton material, the loose design allows air to breeze through, essentially cooling you down as you walk.
Shoppers love the drawstring detail that cinches at the waist to create a flattering, hourglass appearance. Playing off of the gaucho pant style, the Ecowish wide leg flares out slightly at the hem and cuts off near the calf/ankle area (depending on your height). And while the style originated from gauchos worn by cowboys, shoppers swear these are anything but, calling them "stylish and classy." Truly, they're soft and lounge-worthy, but look like a million bucks.
"These soft, cotton, palazzo wide-leg pants WITH pockets are amazing and so comfy!" writes one Amazon shopper. "They can be worn casually, dressed up for work, or a brunch date. Perfect for the summer heat waves… they fit like a charm. BRB — going to order all the colors now."
"These pants are a great price for the quality, in my opinion," writes another. "I've spent double the price on other high-waisted pants that I have to constantly steam to keep wrinkles out after washing and wearing for 10 minutes. The key for these pants is the cotton material they are made of. It makes them breathable and comfortable for all-day wear."
Whether you're looking for bottoms to wear to the park, the beach, or brunch, the Ecowish Palazzo Wide-Leg Pants are the ones you need to stay cool this summer. Shop them in 10 fun colors for just $30.
