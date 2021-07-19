Ditch Your Jeans for These $30 Breathable Cotton Palazzo Pants That Are 'Perfect for the Summer Heat'

Shoppers love the drawstring detail that cinches at the waist to create a flattering, hourglass appearance. Playing off of the gaucho pant style, the Ecowish wide leg flares out slightly at the hem and cuts off near the calf/ankle area (depending on your height). And while the style originated from gauchos worn by cowboys, shoppers swear these are anything but, calling them "stylish and classy." Truly, they're soft and lounge-worthy, but look like a million bucks.