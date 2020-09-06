Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Oversized Cardigan Is So Soft and Comfortable, Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Have Given It a Five-Star Review

Sweater weather is right around the corner, and cardigans are set to be the go-to this season. Stylish celebs like Olivia Culpo and Emma Roberts have both been spotted in them, and Taylor Swift even named her latest single after the cozy topper.

If you’re still searching for a stylish and affordable option, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Ecowish Draped Cardigan. Made from a super soft material, the sweater features an open front and a loose-fitting, slouchy silhouette. It has two front pockets that shoppers say are big enough to hold essentials like your phone, keys, and wallet.

Not only is the cardigan super flattering, but customers are also calling it the perfect transitional piece to wear as we switch from summer to fall. Right now, you can layer the cozy knit over a pretty sundress, and once the temperatures start to drop, you can wear it with your favorite jeans and boots.

“I love this,” raved one shopper. “The colors are just like in the photo. I have gotten so many compliments on this sweater already! It is cozy, warm, and well made. Great value and so perfect for fall!”

“I wear it every day! I hope that’s enough to explain how much I love it. I wash it and put it right back on,” wrote another.

With multiple colors and patterns available, ranging from classic stripes to cool color blocks and fun animal prints, you're sure to find an option (or two) that you'll love. Even better, its affordable price point means you can add multiple options to your rotation this fall guilt-free.

