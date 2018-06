Look Good and Do Good with These Stylish Items That Give Back

Soma, the maker of sustainable water bottles and pitchers, launched a limited-edition glass water bottle for a cause. The 17 oz. glass bottle is BPA-free, 90 percent of the bottle sleeve is made from recycled plastic and the bamboo cap is made from renewable resources. Proceeds from sales go to Parley for the Oceans, a global network committed to protecting the oceans.

Buy It! Soma x Parley for the Oceans for Starbucks Reusable Water Bottle, $29.95; at select Starbucks stores nationwide.