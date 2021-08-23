These Stylish Sneakers Are the 'Most Comfortable' Pair Shoppers Have Ever Owned
Ready to introduce your feet to a shoe that shoppers have compared to a cloud? According to multiple Amazon reviewers, Ecco's Soft 7 Low Cut Zip sneakers are no ordinary walking shoes. Sleek, stylish, and available in multiple colors (including powder blue and a deep brown), the sneakers have made serious waves with wearers.
We all have our go-to walking kicks, but these are unlike anything you might have tried in the past, Amazon reviewers have shared. Calling them a "cloud for your feet," one reviewer wrote, "These are the most comfortable shoes I've ever had on. I work retail and stand many hours at a time. I had the worst time trying to find shoes that didn't kill me by the end of the day. They look professional yet are so comfy. I absolutely love them."
The sneakers have soft nubuck leather uppers that reviewers say are easy to clean and Ecco's signature soles that help to increase air circulation. Instead of laces, the shoes have a side zipper, allowing you to slip in and out with ease.
Some favor the style for walking. One shopper detailed wearing them during an extensive tour of Paris: "No chafing, no blisters, no nothing. Fabulous," they wrote. Another reviewer shared a similar experience, writing, "I recently wore the shoe on hot city pavement for over five hours of walking. The shoe was comfortable and my feet did not hurt or blister."
Whether your future plans include city travel or not, you can take heart knowing these shoes will last. "This is my second pair of these shoes, and my other pair lasted three plus years! I walk a lot in my job, and these definitely give me the support necessary to keep moving," one shopper wrote.
Pick up your own comfortable pair of cloud-like Ecco sneakers from Amazon.
