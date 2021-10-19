The 10 New Pieces You Need to Instantly Refresh Your Wardrobe

Upgrade your look this fall with these closet staples in updated versions

October 19, 2021 08:30 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Blazer

Opt for a tan shade this fall instead of your classic black. Paired with jeans or dress pants, the camel color instantly updates your outfit.

Buy It! Massimo Dutti Blazer, $199; massimodutti.com

Black Pant

A black trouser is a wardrobe classic. If you're in need of a new pair, try a fresher take on them by picking a pair with texture, like this on-trend corduroy style.

Buy It! American Eagle Pants, $49.95; ae.com

Turtleneck

When updating your sweater drawer, make sure to grab one in a bright hue, like hot pink. You'll be surprised how much it goes with everything (just don't be afraid to clash a bit!).

Buy It! J.Crew Sweater, $98; jcrew.com

Leggings

Comfy leggings are a favorite to throw on with an oversized sweater. A flared-leg is the on-trend, dressier way to wear them this season.

Buy It! H&M Leggings, $17.99; hm.com

Trench Coat

A trench is the perfect transitional coat for spring and fall. Whether you're buying your first or adding a tenth to your collection, you'll love it in a luxe faux suede.

Buy It! Banana Republic Factory Coat, $169.99; bananarepublicfactory.com

White Blouse

A ruffle gives the perennial classic top some currency.

Buy It! Boden Blouse, $110; bodenusa.com

Denim

If you're going to buy one pair of jeans this fall, add a wide-leg style to your closet.

Buy It! Mavi Jeans, $118; us.mavi.com

Cardigan

An oversized cardigan screams fall, and one in a quilted material looks totally of-the-moment.

Buy It! Madewell Cardigan, $168; madewell.com

Pencil Skirt

Sleek and simple, this versatile staple can take you from the office to cocktails. Add a faux leather version to your rotation for a cool and chic look.

Buy It! Zara Skirt, $45.90; zara.com

Sweater Dress

If you were excited for temps to drop just so you could pull out your sweater dresses, you'll love this updated take on the style: a ribbed collared polo-neck in a neutral hue.

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Dress, $89; abercrombie.com

