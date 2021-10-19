The 10 New Pieces You Need to Instantly Refresh Your Wardrobe
Upgrade your look this fall with these closet staples in updated versions
Blazer
Opt for a tan shade this fall instead of your classic black. Paired with jeans or dress pants, the camel color instantly updates your outfit.
Black Pant
A black trouser is a wardrobe classic. If you're in need of a new pair, try a fresher take on them by picking a pair with texture, like this on-trend corduroy style.
Turtleneck
When updating your sweater drawer, make sure to grab one in a bright hue, like hot pink. You'll be surprised how much it goes with everything (just don't be afraid to clash a bit!).
Leggings
Comfy leggings are a favorite to throw on with an oversized sweater. A flared-leg is the on-trend, dressier way to wear them this season.
Trench Coat
A trench is the perfect transitional coat for spring and fall. Whether you're buying your first or adding a tenth to your collection, you'll love it in a luxe faux suede.
White Blouse
A ruffle gives the perennial classic top some currency.
Denim
If you're going to buy one pair of jeans this fall, add a wide-leg style to your closet.
Cardigan
An oversized cardigan screams fall, and one in a quilted material looks totally of-the-moment.
Pencil Skirt
Sleek and simple, this versatile staple can take you from the office to cocktails. Add a faux leather version to your rotation for a cool and chic look.
Sweater Dress
If you were excited for temps to drop just so you could pull out your sweater dresses, you'll love this updated take on the style: a ribbed collared polo-neck in a neutral hue.
