6 Incredibly Easy Halloween Costumes You Can Pull Together from Your Closet

Halloween has a way of creeping up quickly once October 1st hits, which means we’re usually scrambling to throw together a last-minute Halloween costume. But instead of combing through the leftover, not-so-cute costumes at Party City this year, we suggest using pieces from your closets to create your own genius DIY Halloween costumes.

From classic characters like Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s to Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family, we’ve rounded up five simple Halloween costumes that you can quickly throw together before your Halloween party.

Shoutout to all the lazy girls out there—this one’s for you!

Elastigirl from The Incredibles

If own a pair of black leggings and a red T-shirt, you can easily dress up as Elastigirl from the popular movie. Get crafty with your costume by ironing on an Incredibles logo. And if you’re a fan of the new Incredibles 2 movie, you might as well just buy this sparkly Incredibles logo tee ($16.99) from Spirit Halloween.

Buy It! Lauren Ralph Lauren Rib-Knit Cotton T-Shirt, $15.73 (orig. $39.50); macys.com; Incredibles Inspired Superhero Costume Logo Iron On, $2.90; etsy.com; Halogen Faux Leather Leggings, $39.49 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com; Sloane Seamed Patent Ankle Booties, $69 (orig. $79); urbanoutfitters.com

Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot has everyone wanting to be Wonder Woman—so there’s no doubt you’ll be seeing her character everywhere while you trick-or-treat. But rather than spend $50 on a costume everyone is wearing, channel your own version of Gadot with a red tube top, blue skater skirt, and metallic gold headband.

Buy It! Susana Monaco Strapless Tube Top, $75; revolve.com; MBJ Women’s Basic Versatile Stretched Flared Skater Skirt, $14.89; walmart.com; Metallic Gold Leather Calfskin Headband, $39.99; etsy.com; Vince Camuto Bestan boots, $117.95 (orig. $198); zappos.com

Eleven from Stranger Things

Stranger Things, the wildly popular Netflix series, introduced us to Eleven (hi, Millie Bobby Brown!), and also gave us inspiration for a super easy Halloween costume. Wear a light pink dress with a pair of tube socks and white high-top Converse—all things you likely already own.

Buy It! Bardot Cherie Long-Sleeve Embroidered Dress, $139, bloomingdales.com; Out From Under Varsity Striped Knee Sock, $14.99; urbanoutfitters.com; Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneakers, $55; urbanoutfitters.com

Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

If you want to dress up as a classic movie character for Halloween, Holly Golightly is an easy choice. Just pull out your little black dress, style it with a pearl necklace and some oversized cat eye sunglasses, and put your hair in a chic bun.

Buy It! Living for Love Black Backless Skater Dress, $31 (orig. $62); lulus.com; Quay Australia Stray Cat 58mm Mirrored Cat Eye Sunglasses in Black, $27.49 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com; Women’s Pearl Twisted Hammock Necklace, $73.50 (orig. $98); jcrew.com

Sandy from Grease

The movie Grease brought us Sandy and Danny who happen to make the best, and one of the easiest, couple Halloween costumes to pull together quickly. Wear an off-the-shoulder black bodysuit with a pair of black leather pants and red high heels. To channel Danny Zuko, throw on a basic black T-shirt and black jeans, and slick back your hair.

Buy It! ASOS Design Off Shoulder Bodysuit, $19; asos.com; Blank Denim The Principle Mid Rise Vegan Leather Skinny Pants, $98; shopbop.com; Sam Edelman Ariella Leather Sandals, $77 (orig. $110); saksfifthavenue.com

Meghan Markle

Royal fanatics will love dressing up as members of the British royal family for Halloween—especially as the iconic (and easy to replicate) Meghan Markle pre-Duchess look when she accompanied Prince Harry to the Invictus Games wearing a white button down, pair of ripped jeans, brown leather flats, and a brown leather tote.

Buy It! OUMY Women Casual Button Down Office Lady Shirt Blouse, $10.59; walmart.com; Old Navy Mid-Rise Distressed Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans, $25 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com; Anya Leather Ballet Flats, $35.70 (orig. $59.50); factory.jcrew.com; Gap Large Tote, $48; gap.com