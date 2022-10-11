44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities

Halloween is approaching, so it's time to get your costume sorted. As much as you might like to come up with something elaborate, opting for something simple that won't take too much of your time is often more realistic.

Believe it or not, many easy costume inspirations can be drawn from celebrities (not all of them go all out like Hollywood's unofficial Halloween queen, Heidi Klum). Whether they're sharing a themed photoshoot on Instagram or attending a star-studded party, celebrities have debuted some seriously simple yet clever Halloween costumes.

Ahead, discover 44 quick and easy Halloween costume ideas from celebrities.

Elsa Hosk as Alice from Closer

Gotham/FilmMagic

Elsa Hosk's 2019 Halloween costume for Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party was inspired by Natalie Portman's character Alice from the 2004 film Closer. The main elements include a bright pink wig, fringe top, miniskirt and platform heels. Even if no one understands the movie reference, this is still a fun look for Halloween night.

Hailey Bieber as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries

In 2021, Hailey Bieber recreated the 2001 movie poster of The Princess Diaries. As the main character Mia Thermopolis, Bieber wore a strapless dress, opera gloves, tiara, sunglasses and a pair of headphones over her ears.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as Gomez and Morticia Addams

Sophie Turner Instagram

For a joint costume idea, take inspiration from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 2018 Halloween celebrations. The couple dressed as Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family, with Turner in a simple black dress and long black wig and Jonas in a pinstripe suit, slicked hair and thin mustache.

Keke Palmer as Selena Quintanilla

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Selena Quintanilla's stage looks were as iconic as her music, particularly her affinity for bustier tops. In 2016, Keke Palmer attended Just Jared's Annual Halloween Party dressed as the Tejano singer, wearing an embellished bustier, high-waisted black pants and a black cap. She finished off the look with Quintanilla's signature red lipstick and oversized hoop earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski as Marge Simpson

Andrew Toth/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski's interpretation of Marge Simpson at the Heidi Klum Halloween Party in 2015 was perfectly zany for the occasion. Aside from tracking down a tall blue wig, all you'll need to recreate this costume is a green strapless dress, beaded necklace and red shoes — and, if you're really committed, some yellow body paint.

Kristen Stewart as a bloody baseball player

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

In 2019, Kristen Stewart appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a simple yet spooky costume. Her baseball uniform and hat were given the Halloween treatment with blood splatters on her shirt and face.

Lupita Nyong'o as Dionne from Clueless

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Nyong'o embraced '90s fashion at Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party in 2018. The actor dressed as Dionne Davenport, the Clueless character who famously wore a black-and-white plaid ensemble similar to Cher's iconic yellow look. Pair the jacket and skirt with a red cardigan, knee-high socks and a hat, and you'll instantly emulate the Y2K schoolgirl style. Nyong'o added an oversized '90s cell phone covered in crystals for a touch of glamour.

Busy Phillips as Regina's mom from Mean Girls

Busy Philipps Instagram

Mean Girls fans will instantly recognize the pink sweatsuit, video camera and cocktail glass combination as Regina's mother from the 2004 cult classic. In 2019, Busy Phillips dressed as the hilarious movie mom and showed off her costume in a series of Instagram photos.

Joe Keery as Harry Potter

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Harry Potter will continue to be a reliable Halloween costume for the foreseeable future, and Joe Keery's interpretation is wonderfully simple. All that's necessary is a white collared shirt, maroon and yellow tie, vest, black robe, a pair of glasses and a lightning bolt scar drawn onto the forehead.

Kaia Gerber as a Studio54 model

Michael Kovac/Getty

Kaia Gerber looked straight out of the 1970s disco era at the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party, the annual bash thrown by the model's father and co-founder of Casamigos tequila, Rande Gerber. To recreate a similar look, you'll need a glittery halter top, miniskirt and platform heels. Try bold eyelashes and colorful eyeshadow that match your outfit for makeup.

Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt as Dorothy and the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz

Ben Gabbe/Getty

Few characters are beloved as much as those from The Wizard of Oz, making for reliable costume ideas year after year. For Bette Midler's Hulaween To Benefit NY Restoration Project in 2019, Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt looked adorable dressed as Dorothy and the Tin Man. Feldstein's costume consisted of a blue and white checkered dress, white shirt and the character's iconic red shoes, while Platt wore a metallic jumpsuit and matching shoes.

Zooey Deschanel as Tinkerbell

Amy Graves/WireImage

Everybody's favorite manic pixie dream girl cosplayed as Disney's best-known fairy for Halloween back in 2002. For her costume, Zooey Deschanel relied on a tulle skirt, glittery wings and a star-shaped wand.

Kelly Ripa as Kim Kardashian

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

In 2011, Kelly Ripa dressed as Kim Kardashian for Halloween — but not just any Kim Kardashian. The TV host poked fun at the star's wedding to Kris Humphries earlier that year; a marriage that lasted just 72 days. Ripa wore a ballgown with a similar silhouette to the Vera Wang dress Kardashian wore, complete with a diamond headband and veil.

Nicky Hilton as Paris Hilton

Michael Kovac/Getty

In 2018, Nicky Hilton attended a Los Angeles party dressed as her sister, Paris Hilton. She specifically referenced Paris' looks from her 21st birthday, donning a similar chainmail dress, crystal choker necklace and tiara.

Zoë Kravitz as a vampire

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kravitz's vampire costume for Halloween 2018 was nothing short of unique. Rather than the traditional garb, she was dressed in a bathrobe with a towel on her head and carried a coffee mug and morning paper, proving that the supernatural creatures dislike early mornings just as much as any mortal.

Lily-Rose Depp as a ringmaster

Gotham/Getty

For a sultry spin on circus fashion, Lily-Rose Depp appeared at V Magazine Halloween Party in 2018 dressed as a ringmaster. She wore black tights with a white collared shirt and red blazer and accessorized with a staff, knee-high boots and fingerless gloves.

Georgia Fowler as Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's

Taylor Hill/Getty

At Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party in 2019, Fowler paid homage to Audrey Hepburn's iconic portrayal of Holly Golightly in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's. All you'll need to recreate Golighty's look is a black dress, an updo or wig and a cigarette holder. For extra detail, you can carry a coffee cup and croissant as the character does in the movie.

Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish

JB Lacroix/GC Images

Nina Dobrev nailed Billie Eilish's signature look at the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party. Her oversized Louis Vuitton sweatshirt and matching shorts are spot-on, while the green-tinted roots (likely done with a temporary hair dye) and black tear streaks are a dead giveaway for Eilish's "Bad Guy" era. This costume is not only easy to achieve, but probably pretty comfortable as well.

Taylor Swift as a "pegacorn"

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In 2014, Swift appeared at The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show dressed as a pegacorn, aka Pegasus and a unicorn combined. One-piece costumes like this are pretty easy to find, but if the wings are a bit too much for you, you can always go for a regular unicorn costume instead.

Cindy Crawford as Marilyn Monroe

Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Marilyn Monroe is a no-brainer when it comes to glamorous Halloween costume ideas. When appearing on a Halloween episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 1996, supermodel Cindy Crawford dressed as the late icon, wearing pretty much the only two things you need to recreate her look: a white dress and a blonde wig. It doesn't hurt to add some red lipstick and sparkly jewelry.

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Sonny and Cher

Neilson Barnard/Getty

With Jonathan Cheban by her side as Sonny, Kim Kardashian dressed as Cher for the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party. While Kardashian was replicating the music icon's exact look from the 1973 Academy Awards, any '70s-inspired ensemble would do the trick; just don't forget the long black wig for Cher and mustache for Sonny.

Harry Styles as Elton John

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Styles went as the "Rocket Man" himself for Halloween 2018. At the Casamigos Halloween Party, the singer wore an embellished Dodgers baseball uniform, a replica of the ensemble John wore for his concerts at Dodger Stadium in 1975. Any baseball uniform would probably get the point across, as long as you don't forget the most important element of the look — brightly colored tinted sunglasses.

Allison Williams as Belle from Beauty and the Beast

Allison Williams Instagram

There's no denying the magic and fun of Disney-inspired Halloween costumes. In 2015, actor Allison Williams traversed the New York City subway system dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, looking uncannily similar to the princess. A simple blue dress, white shirt and white apron do most of the heavy lifting, while a hair ribbon, wicker basket and book are the perfect additions to this costume.

Hailey Bieber as Britney Spears

In 2021, Hailey Bieber recreated not one, not two, but four of Britney Spears' most iconic looks. Not all of them are exactly easy to recreate (unless you have a red latex bodysuit lying around), but the pop star's outfit from the "Baby One More Time" music video consists of a few simple elements: a white button-down shirt, gray cardigan and black skirt — and, of course, pigtail braids secured with pink pom poms.

Beyoncé as an angel

Beyoncé Instagram

Leave it to Beyoncé to take a basic Halloween costume and make it stunning. In 2013, the singer shared her angelic look, complete with a fuzzy halo over her head and angel wings. Wear a white dress and some sparkly makeup to complete your angel costume.

Gigi Hadid as Sandy from Grease

Andrew Toth/WireImage

Gigi Hadid arrived at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party in 2015 in the sexy ensemble Sandy wears at the end of Grease. The simple costume consists of black leather pants, a black crop top, a leather jacket, red heels and a curly blonde wig.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Gotham/FilmMagic

In 2019, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka attended Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party dressed as the Olsen twins. The couple honored the famous sisters' penchant for layering dark clothing by wearing black jackets over long skirts. They also wore long blonde wigs and contoured their faces to emulate the Olsens.

Martha Stewart as Fairy Godmother

Michael Buckner/Getty

If you're not into spooky Halloween looks, go for a flouncy Fair Godmother moment like Martha Stewart's costume at 2013's Hub Network's First Annual Halloween Bash. Her pink tulle dress is quite the show-stopper, but any pink dress will do (though, the fluffier, the better). Add a tiara and wand and you'll look like you stepped right out of a fairytale.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Nancy Spungen and Sid Vicious

In 2021, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen for Halloween. To portray the famous couple, Kardashian wore a mesh T-shirt and studded leather pants and a curly blonde wig, while the Blink-182 drummer wore a leather jacket, skinny jeans and a spiked black wig.

Zac Posen as Willy Wonka

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

At Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party ini 2018, designer Zac Posen dressed as the whimsical character of Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; specifically, Gene Wilder's portrayal in the 1971 film. To recreate the look, you'll need a rust-colored top hat, purple coat and bow tie.

Rihanna as a skeleton

GORC/GC Images

Rihanna's makeup skills came in handy in 2018 when she attended a Halloween party in London in a skeleton costume. She was seen wearing a corsetted latex ensemble with neon pink makeup over her entire face, plus a pair of sunglasses. You don't have to go for as much detail to recreate Rihanna's look; any black outfit with simple skeleton makeup will do the trick.

Joe Jonas as Zoolander

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

At Heidi Klum's 15th Annual Halloween Party, Joe Jonas appeared as Ben Stiller's iconic character Zoolander from the 2001 film of the same name. Along with a patterned shirt and matching headband, the Jonas Brothers singer made sure to give the cameras Zoolander's signature "blue steel" face.

Jhené Aiko as Ash Ketchum

Jhené Aiko Instagram

Pokemon fans will appreciate Jhené Aiko's 2019 Halloween costume as Ash Ketchum, the franchise's protagonist. The singer wore a pair of denim jean shorts, a black crop top, a blue and white cropped jacket and a red and white hat, à la the character, with a mini stuffed Pikachu perched on her shoulder.

Zendaya as Aaliyah Haughton

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Paying tribute to the late R&B singer, Zendaya went as Aaliyah Haughton to attend the Keep A Child Alive's 20th Annual Dream Halloween event in 2013. To embody the musician, Zendaya wore a long, sleek hairstyle with side bangs, low-waisted jeans with Tommy Hilfiger underwear peeking out, a cropped Tommy Hilfiger top and a red jacket.

Heidi Klum as evil Betty Boop

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

No one goes quite as full out as Heidi Klum on Halloween, but of all her elaborate costumes, this one is on the easier side to recreate. For this evil twist on Betty Boop, you'll need a red minidress, matching heels, satin gloves and a black curly updo. Vampire teeth or some fake blood will give the look a spooky twist.

Cindy Crawford as a 1960s flight attendant

Kevin Mazur/Getty

For the 2018 Casamigos Halloween party, Cindy Crawford dressed like a 1960s flight attendant. To recreate this retro ensemble, you'll need a sheath dress, pillbox hat and a voluminous hairstyle. If props are your thing, carry around a serving tray of drinks.

Trevor Noah as The Weeknd

Trevor Noah Instagram

After The Weeknd called out how much he thinks he and Trevor Noah look alike, the former late-night host responded by portraying the singer for Halloween in 2021. You don't have to be his twin to dress like The Weeknd; you just need a red blazer, black shirt and pair of sunglasses.

Kerry Washington as Seong Gi-hun from Squid Game

Kerry Washington Instagram

Squid Game had such a massive cultural impact that you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't immediately recognize the teal and white jumpsuit that the characters wear throughout the nail-biting thriller series. In 2021, during the height of the show's popularity, Kerry Washington rocked short hair and dressed as the main character, Seong Gi-hun. Because each player is assigned a number when they enter the Squid Game, it would be easy to dress as any of the show's characters; simply create a tag with their player number and stick it on your jumpsuit.

Dakota Fanning as a loofah

Dakota Fanning Instagram

It's safe to say that the award for the most unexpected costume of 2019 went to Dakota Fanning, who went as a fluffy shower loofah. If you're inspired by the squeaky-clean look, any tulle minidress will do. For authenticity, add a product tag on the side of your costume as Fanning did. Her rubber ducky headband is also a nice touch.

Cardi B as Cruella de Vil

Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

For the 2017 Dress To Be Free Halloween Party at House Of Yes in New York City, Cardi B went as one of Disney's most notorious villains. Of course, the rapper wore Cruella's signature half-white, half-black hairstyle and a dramatic fur cape and cigarette holder, which is all you really need to recreate this look. Cardi's hair is likely a wig, but you can also use temporary hair dye if you're feeling ambitious.

Kim Kardashian as Elle Woods

Considering her pursuits in the legal field, Kim Kardashian's 2019 costume as Elle Woods made perfect sense. A pink dress, heart-shaped necklace and blonde wig are the heavy-hitters of this Legally Blonde look. Kardashian accessorized with a real-life dog as Wood's furry companion, Bruiser, but a stuffed animal would also do the trick.

Kaia Gerber as Joan Jett

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kaia Gerber was almost unrecognizable as rocker Joan Jett for the 2018 Casamigos Halloween Party. To copy her look, simply wear leather pants, a black tee, combat boots and plenty of chain jewelry. A black wig and dark smokey eye makeup will complete the effect.

Lizzo as a DNA test

Lizzo Instagram

Few things are as iconic as referencing your own hit song in your Halloween costume. In 2019, Lizzo dressed as a DNA test, a nod to the memorable line in her chart-topping track "Truth Hurts." The ensemble included a placard that the singer wore over the front of her body as well as a giant sparkly cotton swab. While this is certainly a DIY costume idea, it's solid for any Lizzo fan.

Lauren Conrad & friends as "party animals"

Lauren Conrad Instagram

Who doesn't love a punny costume? This 2015 group costume from Lauren Conrad and her friends is equal parts adorable and creative. All you'll need is a party dress, pair of animal ears and a little bit of makeup.