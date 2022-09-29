20 Easy DIY Halloween Costumes Inspired by Our Favorite Pop Culture Moments

01 of 20 Barbie and Ken The image direct We've hit peak Barbiecore pandemonium. While channeling Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as rollerblading Barbie and Ken would make the ultimate couples' costume this year, you can also pull off the look solo with a leotard and some bike shorts.

02 of 20 Pregnant Rihanna DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK No one Rih-invented maternity style like the superstar. And her pink puffer reveal might be the most memorable. Snag a similar coat style here and pair with your favorite distressed, baggy denim with some layered necklaces to complete the look.

03 of 20 Kim K's Body Stocking Era Tomás Herold / BACKGRID Let's be honest. We could have a whole gallery dedicated to Kim K's style. Her viral looks spark Halloween costumes every year — like this yellow "work harder" caution tape unitard from Yandy. But we think this bombshell Dolce & Gabbana catsuit should be your guide — don't forget to bedazzle the sleeves.

04 of 20 J.Lo the Bride Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. OnTheJLo and John Russo She wore so many dresses, you can take your pick on which one is your favorite to recreate.

05 of 20 Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as WeWork Moguls Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in WeCrashed. Apple TV+ You've already got the whole outfit in your closet. Now you just need some "woo woo" vibes and lots of "good energy."

06 of 20 Anna Delvey Netflix The fraudster is at the top of the pop culture conversation once again thanks to the hit Netflix show Inventing Anna. Which means you likely won't be the only Anna on the Halloween party circuit this year. Pile on the accessories with a fashion-forward dress and don't forget to flash your fake Amex black card.

07 of 20 Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' Album Cover Some flare jeans, a boho blouse and white shoes make this a low-lift, deep-ref pop culture costume. (Upside down room not required.)

08 of 20 Olivia Wilde at a Harry Styles Concert MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Olivia Wilde was everyone's favorite groupie this year. And this white hot maxi has been living in our brains rent free since she wore it to boyfriend Harry Styles' closing night show at Madison Square garden. Accessorize your own slinky white maxi with black Wayfarers, platform boots and add a feather boa for good measure.

09 of 20 Princess Diana's Athleisure Looks Anwar Hussein/WireImage We stan a low-maintenance royal. And this bike short + graphic sweatshirt combo, which became a Princess Diana staple in the '90s, is a look that never goes out of style.

10 of 20 Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman SplashNews.com The catsuit might be outplayed. But this black leather trench moment feels fresh. Team with over-the-knee boots and a matching headpiece and your Selina Kyle transformation is complete.

11 of 20 'Euphoria' Glam HBO Head over to Ulta for some holographic face and eye stickers. Top the look with a glossy lip, high pony and oversize hoops.

12 of 20 Your 2002 Self Amy Graves/WireImage Dust off the Von Dutch trucker hats, bedazzled belts, low-rise jeans and sheer tops. Y2K fashion is back. Bonus points if you find a buddy for some Simple Life cosplay.

13 of 20 Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Album Cover Taylor Swift's Midnights. Courtesy Republic Records This might be as low-lift as it gets — some sparkly blue eyeshadow, a red lip and a lighter. Set the timer on your iPhone for the perfect selfie shot and watch the Instagram comments roll in.

14 of 20 Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Era Taylor Swift. Beth Garrabrant This Old Navy flannel + a French braid and you're ready for the forest.

16 of 20 Sandy from 'Grease' Paramount Pictures/MPTV Sure, you can buy a replica of this costume. You can also pull some black spandex from your closet and top with your favorite bomber and pumps. Don't forget the big hoops, bigger curls and biggest attitude.

17 of 20 Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour' Album Art Universal Music Raid your niece's sticker books and add a purple tank top for this costume which requires about a 5-minute prep time.

18 of 20 Elle Woods from 'Legally Blonde' Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde. Tracy Bennett/MGM/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock She never goes out of style. Pink Dress + Pink Sunnies + Pink Bag + BYOD! (Bring your own dog.)

19 of 20 Cher from 'Clueless' While most people will do the yellow plaid skirt suit, this black blazer, mini skirt and knee-high combo feels more fun. Don't forget the shopping bags!