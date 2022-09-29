20 Easy DIY Halloween Costumes Inspired by Our Favorite Pop Culture Moments

Looking for a Halloween costume you can pull from your own closet — or send via Amazon Prime to your front door last-minute? Here are some clever (and stress-free!) ideas that will impress your friends and show off your pop culture IQ 

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Published on September 29, 2022 04:26 PM
01 of 20

Barbie and Ken

Ryan Gosling Margot Robbie
The image direct

We've hit peak Barbiecore pandemonium. While channeling Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as rollerblading Barbie and Ken would make the ultimate couples' costume this year, you can also pull off the look solo with a leotard and some bike shorts.

02 of 20

Pregnant Rihanna

Rihanna ASAP Rocky Pregnancy Announcement
DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK

No one Rih-invented maternity style like the superstar. And her pink puffer reveal might be the most memorable. Snag a similar coat style here and pair with your favorite distressed, baggy denim with some layered necklaces to complete the look.

03 of 20

Kim K's Body Stocking Era

Kim Kardashian in Milian
Tomás Herold / BACKGRID

Let's be honest. We could have a whole gallery dedicated to Kim K's style. Her viral looks spark Halloween costumes every year — like this yellow "work harder" caution tape unitard from Yandy. But we think this bombshell Dolce & Gabbana catsuit should be your guide — don't forget to bedazzle the sleeves.

04 of 20

J.Lo the Bride

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. OnTheJLo and John Russo

She wore so many dresses, you can take your pick on which one is your favorite to recreate.

05 of 20

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as WeWork Moguls

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway
Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in WeCrashed. Apple TV+

You've already got the whole outfit in your closet. Now you just need some "woo woo" vibes and lots of "good energy."

06 of 20

Anna Delvey

Inventing Anna. Julia Garner as Anna Delvey
Netflix

The fraudster is at the top of the pop culture conversation once again thanks to the hit Netflix show Inventing Anna. Which means you likely won't be the only Anna on the Halloween party circuit this year. Pile on the accessories with a fashion-forward dress and don't forget to flash your fake Amex black card.

07 of 20

Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' Album Cover

harrys house harry styles

Some flare jeans, a boho blouse and white shoes make this a low-lift, deep-ref pop culture costume. (Upside down room not required.)

08 of 20

Olivia Wilde at a Harry Styles Concert

olivia wilde
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Wilde was everyone's favorite groupie this year. And this white hot maxi has been living in our brains rent free since she wore it to boyfriend Harry Styles' closing night show at Madison Square garden. Accessorize your own slinky white maxi with black Wayfarers, platform boots and add a feather boa for good measure.

09 of 20

Princess Diana's Athleisure Looks

Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, leaves Chelsea Harbour Club, London in November, 1995.
Anwar Hussein/WireImage

We stan a low-maintenance royal. And this bike short + graphic sweatshirt combo, which became a Princess Diana staple in the '90s, is a look that never goes out of style.

10 of 20

Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman

Zoe Kravitz Is Seen On The Film Set Of Batman In Which She Plays Catwoman
SplashNews.com

The catsuit might be outplayed. But this black leather trench moment feels fresh. Team with over-the-knee boots and a matching headpiece and your Selina Kyle transformation is complete.

11 of 20

'Euphoria' Glam

Alexa Demie in EuphoriaCredit: HBO
HBO

Head over to Ulta for some holographic face and eye stickers. Top the look with a glossy lip, high pony and oversize hoops.

12 of 20

Your 2002 Self

Pony and Nacional Welcome Photographer Jamel Shabazz to Los Angeles
Amy Graves/WireImage

Dust off the Von Dutch trucker hats, bedazzled belts, low-rise jeans and sheer tops. Y2K fashion is back. Bonus points if you find a buddy for some Simple Life cosplay.

13 of 20

Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Album Cover

Taylor Swift's Midnights
Taylor Swift's Midnights. Courtesy Republic Records

This might be as low-lift as it gets — some sparkly blue eyeshadow, a red lip and a lighter. Set the timer on your iPhone for the perfect selfie shot and watch the Instagram comments roll in.

14 of 20

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Era

Taylor Swift Evermore
Taylor Swift. Beth Garrabrant

This Old Navy flannel + a French braid and you're ready for the forest.

15 of 20

Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hair

Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Jill Zarin/Instagram

If you're looking to really recreate the RHONJ star's bridal look, you'll need ​​over $7,000 worth of custom luxury hair extensions and more than 1,500 bobby pins. You can also buy an exaggerated bouffant wig and top it off with a $7.99 tiara.

16 of 20

Sandy from 'Grease'

Paramount Pictures; olivia newton john; grease
Paramount Pictures/MPTV

Sure, you can buy a replica of this costume. You can also pull some black spandex from your closet and top with your favorite bomber and pumps. Don't forget the big hoops, bigger curls and biggest attitude.

17 of 20

Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour' Album Art

Olivia Rodrigo Sour
Universal Music

Raid your niece's sticker books and add a purple tank top for this costume which requires about a 5-minute prep time.

18 of 20

Elle Woods from 'Legally Blonde'

legally-blonde.jpg
Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde. Tracy Bennett/MGM/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

She never goes out of style. Pink Dress + Pink Sunnies + Pink Bag + BYOD! (Bring your own dog.)

19 of 20

Cher from 'Clueless'

98330-cluelesscherinkneesocks

While most people will do the yellow plaid skirt suit, this black blazer, mini skirt and knee-high combo feels more fun. Don't forget the shopping bags!

20 of 20

Audrey Hepburn in 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'

Audrey Hepburn Breakfast at Tiffany's
The star in Breakfast at Tiffany's. Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

It's a classic. Pair a black sleeveless dress from your closet with pearls, black gloves and a tiara.

