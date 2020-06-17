Easy, Breezy Summer Dresses to Shop Now

These lightweight and loose-fitting frocks will keep you cool, comfortable and chic all summer long

By Sarah Ball
June 17, 2020 04:48 PM
Desmond & Dempsey x H&M

Buy It! Pleated Dress, $59.99; hm.com

Loft

Buy It! Square-Neck Flounce Dress, $80; loft.com

Zara

Courtesy Zara

Buy It! Embroidered Midi Dress, $69.90; zara.com

J.Crew

Buy It! Embroidered Popover Dress, $51 (Orig. $128); jcrew.com

H&M

Buy It! Crinkled Cotton Dress, $24.99; hm.com

Elizabeth and James for Kohl's

Buy It! Button-Front Tunic Dress, $38.24 (Orig. $60); kohl's.com

Gap

Buy It! Tiered Cami Dress, $69.96; gap.com

Banana Republic

Buy It! Similar: Tiered Swing Dress, $79.99 (Orig. $129); bananarepublic.com

Outerknown

Buy It! "Miro" Dress, $298; outerknown.com

Free People

Buy It! Celestial Skies Midi Dress, $168; freepeople.com

& Other Stories

Buy It! Gathered Pleated Midi Dress, $34 (Orig. $69); stories.com

