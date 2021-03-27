Amazon Has Tons of Top-Rated Easter Dresses, and We Found the 8 Best Under $40

We've reached the final weekend of March, and that means this is one of your last chances to purchase a dress in time for Easter. Luckily, Amazon has tons of top-rated Easter dresses, and we found eight options for under $40.
From florals to polka dots to lace options, Amazon's selection of customer-loved Easter dresses has something for everyone. If you make your purchase this weekend, these dresses will all arrive in time for Easter sunday, so you can look and feel your best during the springtime holiday.
This sleeveless A-line dress comes in 28 different colors and patterns, each made from a polyester and spandex blend with a lace detail around the waist. The hemline hits around the knee area on most people, and it has a zipper closure up the back.
"Everyone needs a dress like this," one reviewer wrote. "It looks nice enough that you can dress it up for a nice dinner or you could go to a wedding or you could just have a nice picnic in the park. It is SO versatile. Not too frumpy, not too fancy. It's double layered, and very comfortable."
Buy It! Homeyee Sleeveless A-Line Embroidery Dress, $30.99; amazon.com
If you're looking for a more casual option, consider this short-sleeved midi dress with an adjustable drawstring around the waist. It's made from a soft, stretchy fabric and comes in both solid colors and floral prints. Plus, it even has pockets on both sides, so you won't need to carry around a bag with you all day.
Buy It! Simier Fariry Midi Dress with Pockets, $39.99; amazon.com
For the lace lovers out there, this off-the-shoulder shift dress is a great affordable option. It comes in seven colors, each with three-quarter-length sleeves and an interior lining. It also has a straight silhouette for a loose and comfortable fit.
"This dress fits perfectly," a reviewer wrote. "It is not super short in the back like most dresses are on me. The fabric is so soft. I've never had anything I've ordered online fit this well."
Buy It! Miholl Off-the-Shoulder Lace Shift Dress, $23.89 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
This short-sleeved midi dress has tons of flattering details, including a V neckline and a cinched waist. It comes in 38 prints, so you'll have no trouble finding one that suits your style. Plus, shoppers call the cotton fabric "incredibly soft and comfortable," which is exactly what you want for a long day of celebrations.
Buy It! Ouges Short-Sleeved V-Neck Floral Dress with Pockets, $28.99; amazon.com
Another midi option, this dress has flutter sleeves, a V neckline, buttons down the center, front pockets, and a fabric belt. It comes in polka dot, floral, and plaid patterns, as well as solid colors. You can choose from sizes small through XL.
"This is a great little dress," one reviewer wrote. "Fits like a glove, and it's super cute for the spring/summer. The material is soft and flowy and super flattering."
Buy It! Mitilly Sleeveless V-Neck Swing Midi Dress with Pockets, $26.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
If you're planning to attend services this Easter and want a more formal option, consider this sleeveless lace midi dress. It's made from high-quality lace in varying patterns and comes in six colors. It also has a hidden zipper up the back and an interior lining for optimal comfort and coverage.
Buy It! Veiisar Sleeveless Lace Fit and Flare Dress, $35.99; amazon.com
For those who prefer more of a boho vibe, this flowy, long-sleeved number will be right up your alley. It comes in 42 floral patterns, including both bright colors and subtle tones. The dress also has tassels around the neck and a tier under the bust.
"Absolutely love these dresses," a reviewer wrote. "Not one bad thing to say! I love them so much I now own eight. The colors are so great, and although I was initially a bit concerned about some of the funky colors and prints, I have found that those are actually my favorites of all of the colors I ordered."
Buy It! R.Vivimos Long-Sleeved Floral Print V-Neck Midi Dress, $28.99; amazon.com
Simplicity is the name of the game with this three-quarter-sleeved chiffon dress. It has a V neckline, slits on the sleeves, and a full lining. The dress comes in two floral prints and two solid colors, and the hemline hits around the mid-thigh area on most people. And since it can easily be dressed up or down with different shoes and accessories, you'll want to wear this option beyond just Easter sunday.
Buy It! Noctflos 3/4 Sleeve V-Neck Chiffon Shift Dress, $25.75 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
