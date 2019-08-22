Walmart Just Launched Its First-Ever Skincare Line — and Everything Is Under $10

Image zoom

The term “clean beauty” has become an industry buzzword over the past few years — and thanks to the rising trend, store shelves have been flooded with an overwhelming number of natural makeup and skincare products. While most clean beauty products don’t come cheap, Walmart just introduced its first-ever skincare line, Earth to Skin, and everything in it is all-natural and costs under $10.

Every Earth to Skin product is formulated with real ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, petrolatum, silicones, and mineral oil. There are 28 different products in the line, including face cleansers, toners, day creams, night creams, serums, and eye creams from four different collections — Honey, Tea Time, Super Fruits, and Super Greens — designed for specific skin problems.

Honey has soothing, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent swelling and redness while giving skin a smoother, softer feel; ancient tea extracts have anti-aging benefits that work to tighten and brighten the skin; super fruits like watermelon, blueberries, and avocados are well-known for their rejuvenating qualities that illuminate the skin for that much-needed radiance boost; and super greens like cucumbers, kale, and green pumpkins have nutritional properties that fight toxins and impurities to detoxify and revitalize skin.

If you’re not ready to fully commit to swapping your whole skincare routine, you can snag one of the Earth to Skin Starter Kits for only $10, which comes with four travel-size products from the corresponding collection. But if you’re ready to take the plunge and pay way less for simple, clean skincare, scroll down to shop our eight favorite products from Walmart’s Earth to Skin line.

Earth to Skin Super Fruits Collection

Earth to Skin Super Greens Collection

Earth to Skin Honey Collection

Earth to Skin Tea Time Collection

