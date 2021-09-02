These Are the 15 Best Early Labor Day Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals to Shop at Amazon
While the end of summer means saying goodbye to hot, sunny days and flowing mini dresses, it also means the season of cozy sweaters, chunky boots, and warm drinks is upon us. Most importantly, it means we're about to have endless Labor Day weekend sales to shop. But, instead of waiting until the weekend to start taking advantage of the deals, you can already get tons of clothes, shoes, and accessories on sale at Amazon.
Amazon's early Labor Day fashion sale includes discounts on butt-lifting leggings and top-rated Levi's jeans. You can also get a pair of Adidas sneakers for $50 and Sam Edelman riding boots for 45 percent off. And in the accessories department, a pair of classic Ray-Ban wayfarer sunglasses and a Vera Bradley tote bag are both on sale.
Keep scrolling through to check out 15 of the best early Labor Day clothing, shoe, and accessory deals at Amazon before the holiday weekend officially kicks off.
Shop Early Labor Day Clothing Deals
- Seasum Butt-Lifting Leggings, $16.99 (orig. $20.99)
- Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit, $26.90 (orig. $32.80)
- Amazon Essentials Midweight Puffer Vest, $30.90 (orig. $32.40)
- Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $29.68 (orig. $69.50)
- Goodthreads Boucle Shaker Stitch Balloon-Sleeve Sweater, $34.80 (orig. $40.90)
Shop Early Labor Day Shoe Deals
- Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $65)
- Koolaburra by Ugg Short Fashion Boot, $64.95 (orig. $89.95)
- Steve Madden Gills Slip-On Sneaker, $69.95 (orig. $79.95)
- Franco Sarto Carolynn Loafer Flat, $80.23 (orig. $89)
- Sam Edelman Penny Riding Boot, $105 (orig. $190)
Shop Early Labor Day Accessory Deals
- Muk Luks Knit Scarf, $19.35 (orig. $33.95)
- Timberland Tonal Flat Embroidery Beanie, $24.86 (orig. $45)
- Vera Bradley Performance Twill Glenna Satchel Purse, $77 (orig. $90.58)
- Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses, $161 (orig. $211)
- Rebecca Minkoff Megan Shoulder Bag, $206.50 (orig. $290.57)
Every fall wardrobe needs a versatile solid-colored sweater, and you can get the Goodthreads Boucle Shaker Stitch Balloon-Sleeve Sweater on sale for just $35. Available in 12 colors, it's made from a blend of nylon, acrylic, wool, and spandex. The sweater has a mock neckline and balloon sleeves with ribbed details around the collar, cuffs, and hemline.
"This is such a cute sweater," one reviewer wrote. "It is very warm and not at all itchy. It is easy to wash and doesn't fade or shrink. It is easy to dress up or dress down. I get tons of compliments on it."
Buy It! Goodthreads Boucle Shaker Stitch Balloon-Sleeve Sweater, $34.80 (orig. $40.90); amazon.com
A pair of loafers is another fall staple piece that you can dress up for work or a night out and dress down for a casual day with friends. The Franco Sarto Carolynn Loafer Flats are a cute and comfortable option that come in three faux-leather colors. They have a platform rubber outsole, a padded footbed, and a synthetic upper with tassels.
"These are the most comfortable shoes I've purchased in a long time," a shopper said. "I've been living in sneakers, slippers, and sandals during the pandemic. I thought for sure my feet would never fit in a structured shoe again. I was wrong! I will be ordering again in other colors."
Buy It! Franco Sarto Carolynn Loafer Flat, $80.23 (orig. $89); amazon.com
If you're in the market for a new handbag, the Vera Bradley Performance Twill Glenna Satchel Purse is on sale for $77. It's made from weather-friendly and water-resistant polyester with a quilted pattern. It has one exterior zippered pocket, two exterior slip pockets, a zippered interior pocket, and a zippered closure on the top. The tote also has drawstrings on the side, so you can customize its shape.
"I am in love with my new purse," a customer wrote. "It's lightweight and very durable. The outside fabric looks so nice and is also waterproof and can be wiped clean."
Buy It! Vera Bradley Performance Twill Glenna Satchel Purse, $77 (orig. $90.58); amazon.com
Thanks to these incredible fashion deals, you don't have to wait until Labor Day to start saving. Shop Amazon's entire selection of deals here, and keep checking back throughout the weekend for more discounts.
