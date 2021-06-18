The 20 Best Early Prime Day Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals to Shop Right Now
In case you haven't marked your calendar yet, Amazon Prime Day kicks off on June 21 and runs through June 22. If you plan to use the shopping event to refresh your summer wardrobe, you're in luck - Amazon has released tons of incredible fashion deals for Prime members ahead of time, and we found the 20 best ones.
From everyday tees and customer-loved leggings to versatile dresses and a comfy jumpsuit, the clothing section is stacked with warm-weather staples for less. Plus, you can score discounts on designer handbags, top-rated sandals and sneakers, and trendy sunglasses. Just make sure you have an Amazon Prime account (or sign up for a free 30-day trial) to shop the sales.
- Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Muscle Tee, $17.70 (orig. $20.90)
- Goodthreads Linen V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, $17.70 (orig. $20.90)
- Levi's Mid-Length Denim Shorts, $29.99 (orig. $44.50)
- Goodthreads High-Rise Slim Straight Jeans, $39 (orig. $45.90)
- Core 10 Spectrum High-Waist Capri Leggings, $30.50 (orig. $35.50)
- Daily Ritual Stretch Cotton Drawstring Waist Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $31.30 (orig. $36.90)
- Goodthreads Georgette Ruffle-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $33.90 (orig. $39.90)
- Wild Meadow Knit Tank Swing Dress, $16.90 (orig. $19.90)
- Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress, $24.50 (orig. $27.75)
- Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Relaxed Fit Linen Dress, $23 (orig. $26.90)
- 206 Collective Siri Sandal, $18.80 (orig. $40.90)
- 206 Collective Solo Leather Slide Sandal, $20.60 (orig. $45.90)
- Lucky Brand Paydin High Heel Platform Sandal, $49.99 (orig. $109)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Advantage Sneaker, $48.98 (orig. $65)
- Reebok Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes, $54.99 (orig. $65)
- Forevereally Gold-Plated Disc Layered Necklaces 3-Piece Set, $10.18 (orig. $14.98)
- Sojos Retro Round Sunglasses, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Lanzom Wide-Brim Straw Sun Hat, $25.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Calvin Klein Deandra Satchel, $95.40 (orig. $198)
- Rebecca Minkoff Chain Hobo Bag, $112.07 (orig. $183.40)
A key piece in any summer wardrobe is a lightweight dress that you can wear for both casual get-togethers and dressier events. This Goodthreads short-sleeve maxi is a great option that's on sale for $34. It comes in 13 colors and patterns and sizes XS through XXL. The dress has a V-neckline, short sleeves with ruffle details, an adjustable tie at the waist, and pockets.
"This dress is silky, flattering, and very comfortable," one reviewer wrote. "I love the way it feels on my skin. I wear a 14, and the L is perfect! Buying another color."
Buy It! Goodthreads Georgette Ruffle-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $33.90 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com
In the shoe section, these strappy leather slide sandals are more than half-off their original price, coming in at $21. You can wear them with everything from denim shorts and a T-shirt to a floral sundress. They have cushioned insoles for extra comfort and grips on the bottom to prevent you from slipping.
"These are so comfortable," a shopper shared. "I've had more expensive shoes that are way less comfy. They look cute, and you would never know they were so affordable. Definitely recommend!"
Buy It! 206 Collective Solo Leather Slide Sandal, $20.60 (orig. $45.90); amazon.com
Finishing off with accessories, you can't go wrong with these gold-plated layering necklaces, on sale for $10. The set has over 2,700 five-star ratings, and it comes with a simple chain choker, a mid-length necklace with a disc pendant, and a longer necklace with a hammered disc pendant. You can wear all three necklaces together or mix them with other jewelry you already own.
"These little necklaces look so delicate, but they really are not," a reviewer said. "I've worn one of them day and night for a month, and it still looks like it did the first day. I add the other two for the cute layering look but leave the medium-length necklace on all the time. Great value for the price!"
Buy It! Forevereally Gold-Plated Disc Layered Necklaces 3-Piece Set, $10.18 (orig. $14.98); amazon.com
Before Prime Day kicks into full gear, take advantage of these under-the-radar fashion deals - and check back on June 21 for even more savings.
