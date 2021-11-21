Amazon Dropped Tons of Anti-Aging Skincare Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Including Discounts on Celeb-Loved Devices
Calling all beauty lovers — Amazon has officially dropped discounts on top-rated anti-aging skincare ahead of its massive Black Friday sale. You'll find plenty of shopper-approved picks for as little as $12 right now, giving Prime members ample time to snag the best-sellers before the real shopping frenzy kicks off this coming week.
From now until Cyber Monday, score huge discounts on retinol-packed creams, lifting and tightening eye creams, and celeb-approved facial cleansing devices. A brand beloved by a handful of celebrities, from Miley Cyrus to Chrissy Teigen to Rita Ora, Foreo is offering discounts on its Luna Mini 2 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush and UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device. The latter relies on LED light therapy and sonic pulsation to stimulate skin cells and enhance the effectiveness of facial masks, while the former's silicone bristles deeply cleanse pores and remove product build-up within seconds for a clearer, smoother complexion.
For those looking to spend less, look no further than the L'Oreal Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum, which is currently even more of a steal at nearly 50 percent off. The Gemma Chan-favorite has racked up almost 20,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of which saw visible results in as quick as a week. The potent hyaluronic acid-vitamin C formula visibly boosts elasticity on mature skin while smoothing over existing age lines, and has earned remarks from reviewers such as "the best beauty product out there," a "game changer" for 40-year old skin, and "effective in four minutes flat."
There's plenty left to peruse throughout Amazon's extensive catalogue of pre-Black Friday beauty deals, including facial steamers, snail-mucin repair creams, multi-corrective serum packs, and brightening face masks.
Anyone with a Prime membership (or free trial) can take advantage of these limited-time early Black Friday offers. While even more deals are to come in the following days, we'd recommend snagging these unbeatable discounts while they're still on the table.
