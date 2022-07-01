There's a Beach-Friendly Version of the Birkenstocks Celebs Always Wear — and They're on Sale Right Now
Name a pair of sandals more popular than Birkenstocks. We'll wait. It's no secret that the brand's double-buckle slides are some of the most worn around Hollywood.
The Arizona sandals have graced the feet of stars, like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen. Most A-listers opt for the suede and leather styles, but those materials aren't the most ideal to wear to the beach or poolside.
Luckily, there's a waterproof version of the celeb-approved shoe that thousands of Amazon shoppers love — and they're on sale right now ahead of Prime Day!
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal in Black, $39.94 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Made from a flexible ethylene vinyl acetate (aka EVA) material, not only are they extremely lightweight, but also water-friendly and washable. While they don't have Birkenstock's signature cork footbed, the shoes are designed with the same ergonomic elements that make a pair such a comfortable choice for all-day wear.
They feature a contoured footbed that helps with posture and ensures even weight distribution, a deep heel cup that keeps natural cushioning under the heel bone, a raised toe bar that encourages natural gripping, and a more spacious toe box to promote better balance and foot alignment. Plus, both straps are adjustable to provide the best possible fit.
The Birkenstock Arizona EVA sandals have racked up more than 29,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who rave they're a "great supportive waterproof beach shoe," and many said they're buying multiple pairs. One person even said they're so comfortable that they've walked around cities in them and didn't experience any foot pain.
The waterproof Birks are available in an array of vibrant colors and, of course, a few neutrals that go with everything — there are 39 options to choose from. A pair normally goes for $50, but right now, select colors and sizes are 20 percent off.
Price varies based on the color and size you choose. But even if the pair you want aren't discounted, the EVA Arizona sandals are significantly cheaper than the original suede and leather pairs that celebrities always wear.
Scroll down to add a pair of the beach-friendly Birkenstocks to your cart ASAP!
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal in Active Red, $39.95 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal in Ultra Blue, $39.95 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
