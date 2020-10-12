These Ultra-Comfortable and Flattering Jeggings Are on Sale for Just $16 Today Only
Score this incredible offer before Amazon Prime Day even begins
The countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially on. But thanks to early deals dropping all day long on October 12, Prime members don’t have to wait until the clock hits midnight to score big. Case in point: The early Prime Day “Deal of the Day” offer happening right now on the ultra-comfortable and wildly popular Amazon Essentials Skinny Stretch Pull-On Knit Jeggings.
For today only, Amazon is slashing prices on an amazing selection of its private-label brands — all for up to 30 percent off — including these pull-on knit jeggings that are on sale for just $16 for Prime members. With over 3,300 five-star customer ratings, it’s clear that scoring these jeggings for such an incredible price before Prime Day even starts is an offer that’s worth jumping on ASAP.
Made from a soft and stretchy cotton-polyester-elastane blend, these jeggings are just as comfy as they are stylish and flattering. “So in love with these jeggings,” one shopper wrote. “They are so comfortable, have just the right amount of stretch, and do not lose their shape. They wash up well without shrinking. They hug every curve wonderfully without making me feel like a sausage and no gaping material!”
“I love, love, love these pants,” another happy reviewer wrote. “They go with everything and are so comfortable I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for this now. The price is definitely right...If you’re on the fence, get these.”
Available in 15 prints and colors, including black, leopard print, camo, and a variety of classic denim washes, these jeggings are the perfect mix of comfort and style — and on sale at price that’s too good to pass up.
Scroll down to check out a few of our favorite colors and be sure to snag yourself a pair (or three) of these ultra-comfy knit jeggings for just $16 before the early Prime Day “Deal of the Day” offer ends tonight.
