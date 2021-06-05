You Can Get Comfy Bras, Underwear, and Pajamas for Up to 49% Off on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
We're still two weeks away from Amazon Prime Day, but there are already tons of incredible deals to shop. especially if you're in the market for new bras, underwear, or pajamas. Seriously: Now is the time to get those essentials for less.
From comfy bralettes and supportive bras to customer-loved briefs and lightweight PJs, Amazon's early Prime Day bra, underwear, and sleepwear sale has something for everyone. Keep scrolling through to check out 15 of the best deals — everything is under $25.
Shop Early Amazon Prime Day Bra Deals
- Mae Microfiber Longline Lace Bralette, $10.10 (orig. $16.90)
- Mae Lace Padded Bralette, $10.90 (orig. $16)
- Mae Pullover Keyhole Racerback Bralette, $14.10 (orig. $20)
- MxG Full Figure Plus Size Minimizer Comfort Support Bra, $14.90 (orig. $29)
- MxG Full Figure Plus Size Comfort Support Bra, $17.80 (orig. $34)
Shop Early Amazon Prime Day Underwear Deals
- Iris & Lily 5-Pack Microfiber Thong, $9.44 (orig. $11.03)
- Iris & Lilly 2-Pack Crochet Lace Hipster Brief, $9.92 (orig. $13.04)
- Mae 3-Pack Perfect Fit Bikini Underwear, $10.20 (orig. $11.92)
- Mae 3-Pack Smooth Microfiber Hipster Brief Underwear, $10.60 (orig. $14.52)
- Mae 3-Pack Modal Clean Cut Hipster Underwear, $14.20 (orig. $15.23)
Shop Early Amazon Prime Day Pajama Deals
- Mae Lattice Trim V-Neck and Short Set, $16.60 (orig. $21.95)
- Mae Satin Chemise with Lace, $17.60 (orig. $20.91)
- Mae French Terry Capri and Top, $20.40 (orig. $25.29)
- Mae Henley Long-Sleeve Top with Jogger Pajama Set, $22 (orig. $38)
- Mae Loungewear Supersoft French Terry Cropped Pant, $23.30 (orig. $29.59)
If you've given up underwire bras during the past year, consider adding the Mae Lace Padded Bralette to your drawers. It goes on over your head, and it has lined cups with removable padding and adjustable spaghetti straps. You can choose from nine colors and sizes small through extra large.
"This is the most comfortable bra I've ever owned," one reviewer wrote. "The padding is just enough but not too thick. Love that there's no wires but still has support. Most importantly, it's true to size. I have since ordered two more in different colors."
Buy It! Mae Lace Padded Bralette, $10.90 (orig. $16); amazon.com
For everyday underwear, Amazon shoppers rave about the Mae Perfect Fit Bikini Underwear. Each pair is made from a blend of nylon and elastane for a soft and stretchy feel, plus they have a smooth waistband to prevent uncomfortable pinching. Right now, you can score a pack of three for just $10.
"These are so soft and comfortable," a shopper shared. "I feel like I'm not wearing anything at all. Very light, airy, and seamless in my clothes. I'm an absolute fan! Will be purchasing more."
Buy It! Mae 3-Pack Perfect Fit Bikini Underwear, $10.20 (orig. $11.92); amazon.com
And in the pajama department, this T-shirt and capri pants set is on sale for $20. Both pieces are made from lightweight rayon with a hint of elastane, making them perfect for hot summer nights. The pants have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, ruching on the bottom hemlines, and side pockets, while the cap-sleeve shirt has a V-neckline and a contrast chest pocket.
"The fabric is so soft and just what you want for pajamas," a customer said. "The top is not too tight, and the pants are definitely a looser fit/capri style. I love that the pants have pockets."
Buy It! Mae French Terry Capri and Top, $20.40 (orig. $25.29); amazon.com
Before Amazon Prime Day 2021 officially begins on June 21, take advantage of these early deals and update your underwear drawer for summer.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- You Can Get Comfy Bras, Underwear, and Pajamas for Up to 49% Off on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
- Amazon Dropped 1,000 New Sales for the Weekend — in Addition to Prime Day Announcement Deals
- Shoppers Say They ‘Feel Like Royalty’ in This Swimsuit Cover-Up That Comes in 41 Prints
- Amazon Is Already Offering Early Prime Day Deals, Plus More Sales You Need to Shop This Weekend