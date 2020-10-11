Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These Under-$40 Clothing and Shoe Deals Are a Glimpse at What Amazon Has in Store for Prime Day

You can beat the shopping frenzy and refresh your fall wardrobe on the cheap by taking advantage of these under-the-radar early Prime Day deals.

You don’t have to wait until October 13 to start scoring Amazon Prime Day savings this year. Shoppers looking to get fresh clothes and shoes at some of the best prices all season can snag Levi’s jeans, comfy Adidas joggers, customer-loved chunky knit sweaters, and more on sale. We curated some of the best offers from Amazon’s Prime Day sale section — and they’re all $40 and under.

Best Clothing and Shoe Deals:

Among the markdowns, the bundle deal on Vera Bradley’s reusable face masks is the offer that’s most likely to sell out first. If you’re looking to expand your mask assortment with a washable style that’s both comfortable and cute, these stretchy cotton styles are the way to go. The Prime-eligible masks come in three assortments featuring various prints, like fun flamingos and pretty paisley. And they all feature a filter pocket, providing further protection.

The 33-percent-off Levi’s straight crop jeans are another fashion find that may move fast. The soft jeans are designed to lift and flatter. Plus, they go with everything from casual T-shirts to polished blazers. It’s no wonder they’ve earned an impressive 4.5-star rating from Amazon reviewers.

There are hundreds of sneak peek deals to browse in in Amazon’s Prime Day hub and even more launching next week, but why wait and risk missing out on offers at risk of selling out? You don’t have to be a member to get in on these sneak peek sales (FYI, only subscribers or those who sign up for free trial of Prime will get complimentary shipping), so start with these $40-and-under finds below and you’ll beat the rush.

Buy It! Zesica Women’s Long Sleeve Striped Oversized Sweater, $30.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Levi’s Women’s 724 High-Rise Straight Crop Jeans, $39.99 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $39.99 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Women’s Essentials Pants, $30 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Buy It! Puma Women’s California Sneaker, $29.95 (orig. $75); amazon.com

Buy It! Herschel Alder Crossbody Bag, $20.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Vera Bradley Three-Pack Reusable Cotton Face Masks, $20.85 (orig. $24); amazon.com

Buy It! Puma Women’s Radiate Xt Sneaker, $39.60 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Buy It! Core 10 Women’s Cross Waist Leggings with Pockets, $21.10 (orig. $29); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Crewneck Long-Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt Dress, $14.10 (orig. $25); amazon.com