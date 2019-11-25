This Dyson Hair Dryer Never Goes on Sale — Except for Right Now

Image zoom Dyson

Even if you don’t know anything about hair dryers, you’ve inevitably heard of the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Considered the best of the best, this incredibly fast hair dryer has won several beauty awards and racked up over 12,000 reviews online since launching in 2016. While it’s known as being one of the most effective hair appliances out there, it’s also known for its hefty $400 price tag — and never going on sale.

Fortunately, Amazon has kicked off its Black Friday deals early, and it just so happens you can get a rare, limited-time discount on the coveted hair dryer. Yes, that’s right — the retail giant is offering 20 percent off on a gift edition of the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (it comes with a complimentary stand) if you sign up for a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. And if you’re already a Prime Member, you don’t have to do anything new: The discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

Buy It! $320 with Prime membership (Originally $400); amazon.com

If you’ve been eyeing the hair dryer, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal: Dyson’s hair products are rarely ever discounted (it’s never even been on sale on Amazon before), and the offer is only available for a limited time.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is coveted for several reasons: It’s sleek, dries even the thickest of hair within minutes, prevents extreme heat damage, and doesn’t overheat when in use. “It’s a bit pricey, but comes with a 2-year warranty and will give you pause before booking that next $45 salon blowout,” said an InStyle editor.

Plus, this exclusive offer isn’t the only treat Prime members get during Amazon’s Black Friday countdown, either. With a Prime account, you can access Lightning Deals before everyone else, and get notified when something you’ve been watching goes on sale. Tons of beauty products are slated to go on sale — including its professional and luxury beauty products for up to 40 percent off.

We’re not sure what you’re waiting for, but a discount like this on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is unlikely to come again — add it to your cart before the deal is gone for good.

