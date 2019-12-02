Amazon Has a Special Deal on the Coveted Dyson Hair Dryer — for a Limited Time

Image zoom Dyson

Listen up, folks: You can save $50 on an exclusive Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer gift bundle today.

Amazon has kicked off its highly anticipated Cyber Monday deals today (we rounded up 50 of the best to shop here!), including tons of discounts on Dyson products. If you’re not exactly in the market for one of its popular vacuums, you most likely have its incredibly fast hair dryer on your wishlist. If you missed out on the rare, week-long sale Amazon had on the popular appliance, don’t fret, because you can take advantage of a different deal this week. Amazon is offering a free $50 gift card with any Dyson hair dryer purchase — including the gift edition set that comes with a complimentary stand.

Buy It! $400 (Originally $450); amazon.com

The retail giant is also offering the $50 gift card with its Airwrap Complete Styler Set (you know, the one that went out of stock for a year until this past July).

Buy It! $550 (Originally $600); amazon.com

If you’ve been eyeing the hair dryer or Airwrap set, you’ll want to take advantage of these bundles ASAP, since the offers are only available for a limited time.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is coveted for several reasons: It’s sleek, dries even the thickest of hair within minutes, prevents extreme heat damage, and doesn’t overheat when in use. “It’s a bit pricey, but comes with a two-year warranty and will give you pause before booking that next $45 salon blowout,” said an InStyle editor.

We simply can’t deny this exclusive bundle makes a great gift — whether it’s for yourself or a loved one.

