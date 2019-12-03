Amazon Just Launched 3 Hidden Deals on Dyson’s Coveted Hair Dryer and Airwrap

Image zoom

Those who have been coveting a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer or Airwrap, get excited — this is your big chance to finally get one with added savings.

In honor of Cyber Week and its newly launched 12 Days of Deals, Amazon just launched three epic offers on the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and Airwrap. For a limited time, shoppers can get the fuchsia Supersonic hair dryer and silver Supersonic hair dryer, as well as Dyson’s Airwrap hair curler, with a free $50 Amazon gift card.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and Airwrap Hair Curler Deals

The speedy hair dryer usually retails for $399.99 and rarely goes on sale, making this gift card offer even more special. And the same goes for the Dyson Airwrap styler, which typically costs $549.99 and is almost never discounted. Recipients can use the included gift card (there are no fees or expiration dates) towards another Amazon purchase from any department — tech, beauty, groceries, you name it!

Image zoom

Buy It! Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (silver) with free $50 Amazon gift card, $399.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (fuchsia) with free $50 Amazon gift card, $399.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler with free $50 Amazon gift card, $549.99; amazon.com

Just like its hottest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, this promotion is likely to sell out fast. A similar offer likely won’t come around until next year — if then. And if you miss your chance to scoop up the hot hair tools, you can still score tons of savings on holiday gifts through Amazon’s massive 12 Days of Deal shopping event. There have never been more ways to save on your Christmas gift shopping!