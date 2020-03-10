Dyson Just Unveiled Its First-Ever Cordless Hair Straightener — and It’s Already Available at Nordstrom

Image zoom Dyson

Dyson wants to fill your beauty arsenal with all the best hair tools! After seven years of development, the company finally unveiled its latest hair-styling innovation: the Dyson Corrale, the first and only cordless hair straightener with flexing plate technology that’s engineered for all hair types, styling tresses with half the damage.

“We have continued to explore the science of style, seeking to understand what makes hair smooth, shiny, and glossy, and what makes it dull, damaged and lifeless,” founder and chief engineer James Dyson said in a press release. “The Dyson Corrale straightener elevates styling results, while dramatically reducing the heat damage on hair.”

Unlike traditional flat irons, the device features micro-hinged flex plates made of magnesium copper that neatly gather hair, applying even heat and tension to all strands in just one pass. This extra control allows you to achieve your desired styling while relying less on heat, therefore reducing hair damage by 50 percent. The Dyson straightener is equipped with three precise heat settings (360 degrees, 365 degrees, and 410 degrees) that are suitable for different hair types, lengths, and desired styling. Its intelligent heat control capabilities also ensure that it never exceeds your selected temperature. Plus, it automatically shuts off after 10 minutes of inactivity for safety.

Image zoom Dyson

Buy It! Dyson Corral Straightener, $499; nordstrom.com

One of the biggest benefits of the new Dyson straightener is its cord versatility. It can be used corded once attached to the 360-degree charging cable or cord-free for up to 30 minutes when fully charged. The cordless version can be rested in the included charging dock for more battery life while styling, and it can fully recharge in 70 minutes.

But the Dyson Corrale does more than just straighten hair. Celebrity hairstylist and Dyson ambassador, Jen Atkin, shared how you can use it to achieve “gorgeous, bouncy” curls on British Vogue’s Instagram Stories. “You can also get really gorgeous, bouncy ‘90s supermodel waves by just gliding through and it never snags on the plates and gives you those curls that last all day,” she said.

Image zoom British Vogue

“My personal favorite feature is that because you can straighten hair at a lower temperature, it’s going to reduce color fading,” she added in another Story. The versatile Dyson Corrale straightener retails for $499 and is available in two colors on Dyson.com and at Nordstrom in the company’s signature black nickel and fuchsia color combo.

The company’s latest hair styling launch follows the major success of its Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and Dyson Airwrap, both of which are also available online at Nordstrom. With so much anticipation around the newest member of the Dyson hair styling tools family, it’s likely to sell out quickly — so add one to your cart before it’s gone.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.