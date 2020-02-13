Amazon Just Launched a Rare Deal on Dyson’s Popular Airwrap Hair Styler

Image zoom Amazon

While you could head to the salon to request a pricey celeb-inspired blowout, there’s one hair tool that can help you achieve that look right at home — and we just found a huge early Presidents Day sale on it.

Amazon just launched a rare deal on Dyson’s Airwrap Hair Styler, slashing $109 off the price of the Airwrap Complete. The retailer also marked down Dyson’s Airwrap Smooth and Control set and Volume and Shape set by $100 each, giving all shoppers (you don’t need to be a Prime member) three major deals that are likely to sell out fast.

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler, $439.99 with coupon (orig. $549); amazon.com

The versatile tool, which both dries and styles tresses, is loved and used by hair pros like Jen Atkin, who styles stars like Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian, Jessica Alba, and Katy Perry. “All of my clients have been asking for it,” she said in her Airwrap tutorial on YouTube. “It has been such a game-changer for me. I love this so much.”

While Dyson’s popular Supersonic hair dryer is great for getting out the door (FYI, it’s also on sale), the Airwrap takes it to the next level by drying and styling hair at the same time. The complete set comes with six attachments — barrels, smooth brushes, volumizing brushes, and a pre-styling dryer — that make it easy to create curls, waves, or straight looks super fast and without damaging heat.

Those looking to spend less should consider the Smooth and Control Styler or the Volume and Shape Styler, which include the same Airwrap tool, but with fewer attachments. Both work to dry and style hair in a speedy fashion, and they’re currently on sale for just under $400.

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap Volume and Shape Styler, $399.99 with coupon (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

If you’re still not convinced that this A-lister approved gadget will save you time and money, take it from your fellow Amazon shoppers who gave it a near-perfect five-star rating, calling it “worth the splurge” and an “amazing hair tool.”

“I was skeptical, but I love it!” one reviewer wrote. “My hair looks like I just stepped out of a salon and I did it myself. It cuts your dry and style time in about half, so if your time is valuable, splurge!”

“I finally like doing my hair,” another chimed in. “I don’t think I will ever pay for a professional to blow out my hair again!”

If you’re ready to give the buzzy hair tool a try, add it to your cart now — this deal is likely to go out of stock in no time!

