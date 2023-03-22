Are Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Engaged? See Her Gorgeous Engagement-Like Ring

Did Dylan Sprouse put a ring on it?

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum's supermodel girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, has been photographed out wearing some beautiful new bling on her left hand.

Palvin, 29, hit the red carpet at Mammoth Film Festival in California earlier this month with Sprouse, 30, wearing what appears to be a sparkling diamond ring set on a gold band. In other images from that same evening, Palvin's band was turned around so the diamond was hidden from the exterior view.

"They were showing everyone her ring. [It was] very obvious," a source tells PEOPLE of the happy couple.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. Chad Salvador/Shutterstock

For now, the model and actor are remaining coy about the status of their relationship and haven't commented on the news which was first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Reps for Sprouse and Palvin have not provided further comment on their relationship status.

Sprouse and Palvin first met at a party in 2017, and following the event, the actor slid into the model's DMs.

"She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs," Sprouse told W Magazine in 2019. "I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months."

As Sprouse was heading to China for a six-month shoot, Palvin finally texted him back. The Hungarian model ultimately ended up flying to China to meet Sprouse for their first date, she said on PEOPLE Now. "I kind of flew to China to see him after talking for three months."

Palvin said she was supposed to work in China but that her scheduled gig was canceled. She asked Sprouse if it was crazy that she still wanted to come to China to see him and recalled his response: "Please come."

She added that he'd asked to be exclusive but that she told him she had to get to know him more — "And then I was like, 'OK, let's do it.' … I just sat down, took a deep breath, and I'm like, 'What am I waiting for? There's no other guy I would love more than I love him, and he's got everything that I need.' "

The couple officially began dating in June 2018.

Sprouse and Palvin took their relationship to the next level in January 2019 when they moved in together in Brooklyn, New York.

"We moved in we only had 4 mental breakdowns!" Sprouse captioned a since-deleted photo of himself and Palvin in their new pad.

Palvin posted a selfie with Sprouse with the caption, "Two worms officially in the big apple."

Over the next few years, the couple would pop up at different red carpet events and share silly and sentimental Instagram posts.

The cute couple attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together. Palvin, sporting a gorgeous Versace gown, posted a series of photos from the evening on Instagram with the caption, "In my dream dress with my dream date ♥️."

Sprouse honored his and Palvin's two-year anniversary on June 17, 2020. He tweeted a photo of Palvin and him beaming and hugging on a mountaintop, writing, "Happy two year anniversary. Here's to us looking more alike with each passing year until we're a single beast with four arms and four legs that runs at a top speed of 50mph and screams like a baboon at nearby travelers trespassing into our woods. To many more!"

He wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that the photo was taken from a trip the couple took to Yosemite National Park's Olmstead Point.

In February, during a romantic dinner, Sprouse surprised Palvin with a special serenade by the restaurant's band. It brought the model to tears.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the gal who loves trumpets to the point of tears, my Calamity Jane, the mother of our furry baby. This one's for you," The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star captioned a video on Instagram.