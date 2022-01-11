Dylan Minnette Says People Are 'Absolutely Demolishing' Him for 'Underdressing' to Scream Event

Dylan Minnette is standing by his wardrobe choice for a Scream press event.

The 13 Reasons Why star, 25, went casual for the occasion Friday, rocking a short-sleeve bright blue sweater paired with black jeans and black shoes. Meanwhile, his costars Mason Gooding, 25, and Jack Quaid, 29, wore a navy blue suit with a colorful turtleneck and a maroon suit complete with a double-breasted blazer respectively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Minnette explained his appearance as footage of the trio on the red carpet made its rounds on Twitter.

"to everyone absolutely demolishing me for "underdressing" to the "scream premiere red carpet"… it wasn't a premiere," he began, adding "our premiere was (sadly) cancelled. of course i would've dressed for the occasion of a premiere sillies!!"

Per Variety, the premiere, scheduled for Tuesday, was canceled due to the widespread Omicron variant.

Minnette went on to share that the event was "a standard press junket day where there's no pressure on a dress code."

Opening up about the moment that was captured on video, the star continued, "there was a group photo being taken midday with one photographer. i also had no idea there would be a red carpet. and that's also just a very unfortunate video lol"

He ended by clarifying, "also, it was a sweater shirt, not a t-shirt..."

The fifth installment of the Scream franchise is set to debut in theaters on Jan. 14.

Neve Campbell returns as Sidney Prescott, alongside original costars Courteney Cox and David Arquette plus a new generation of characters: Kyle Gallner (Jennifer's Body), Gooding (Love, Victor), Mikey Madison (Better Things), Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jenna Ortega (You), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), Sonia Ammar, Quaid (The Boys) and Melissa Barrera (In the Heights). Marley Shelton, who appeared in 2011's Scream 4 as Deputy Judy Hicks, will also return.

Minnette was added to the star-studded cast in September 2020. He reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, "[Scream] is one of my favorite movies/franchises of all time and i honestly could not be more excited to be a part of this."

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Reunites with Scream Costars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell On Her Show

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October 2021, Campbell opened up about being a part of the film, telling Entertainment Weekly she was reassured to join the project by the new directors Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, who are longtime fans of late director Wes Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson's original creation.