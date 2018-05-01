Carrie Ann Inaba's DWTS Season Premiere Style: How Her Look Promises A Glam Season Ahead

Season 26 of Dancing With the Stars is already shaking things up, and it’s only the first episode! The four-week, all-athlete season premiered on April 30 with a few key differences: double eliminations sent two contestants home instead of one, and the judges got into the season’s spirit during the opening number by dressing up as referees!

For her “referee” look, judge Carrie Ann Inaba rocked a sequined tuxedo dress to start off the show. As soon as the first number was done, she and the other judges sprinted offstage for a quick change (practically in the dark!) during the 3-minute commercial break, and made it back with an impressive 10 seconds to spare.

For her real look of the evening, Inaba’s stylists, Michael Fusco and Rhonda Spies, thought carefully about what tone they wanted to set for the season. They decided on an Old Hollywood-inspired look in a blush pink off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano gown. Inaba gushed that she’s “always loved Christian Siriano because he truly designs with real women in mind. He knows how to make women feel empowered, sexy and confident!” The designer equally enjoyed working with her, sharing that “Carrie Ann just has this infectious positivity and love of life and dance. We wanted to make her feel gorgeous and confident! And she does… she looks so amazing and chic!”

To keep with her glam look, Inaba’s hair stylist Steve Berg created a faux bob using his two favorite Oribe products for a sexy, undone texture. Berg swears by “Heat Styling Spray to lock in the ironed waves [and] Dry Texturizing Spray for a rough fullness.”

Upping the drama, Inaba’s makeup artist Jojo McCarthy tied in the 2018 Pantone color of the year, Ultra Violet, with a combination of eyeshadows from Natasha Denona’s “Holiday 1” palette. She then used her finger to apply Danessa Myrick’s Illuminating Veil along Inaba’s highlight points (bridge of the nose, brow bone and cheek bones), a trick McCarthy swears by as it “helps the skin maintain a natural glow through the foundation.”

Inaba’s look turned out flawless, but there were a few unexpected bumps along the way. While getting a spray tan to prep for the show, she was given adhesive slippers to wear which she found so comfy that she kept them on. When she went to take them off and put on her heels, Inaba realized the adhesive had done its job a little too well—the slippers had stuck to her feet! Luckily, her glam squad was on hand to manage the sticky situation, and used some oil and old-fashioned elbow grease to get the black adhesive off her feet.

