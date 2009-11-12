DWTS Star Mya Dishes On Being a Fashionable Frontrunner

Mya may have the most judges’ points on Dancing with the Stars heading into the semifinals, but she also has the most fashion points for her sexy style on the dance floor! She sat down exclusively with PEOPLETV recently to dish about everything from her favorite dance costumes to her ideal dance partner. “My favorite costume so far has been the Jive. A lot of swing action going on and the fringe gives a lot of movement,” she says. And if she had to pick another star to be her partner? “Donny Osmond is the ultimate performer. He lights up that dance floor every time he steps out there.” Watch even more Star Talks in PEOPLE TV, and get all the news on DWTS in TV Watch.