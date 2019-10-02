Ally Brooke just paid the sweetest tribute to fellow Texan, the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

The former Fifth Harmony member, 26, performed the rumba to Quintanilla-Pérez’s “Dreaming of You” with dance partner, Sasha Farber, on Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars. But Brooke’s passionate tribute dance was not the only way she honored Quintanilla-Pérez on the stage.

Wearing a V-neck sparkling silver gown with a sheer bodice panels and a revealing high-low hem, Brooke finished off her look with a rhinestone-encrusted “Selena” hair clip nestled in her bun.

While waiting for their score of 24 out of 30, Brooke and Farber waited backstage with DWTS co-host Erin Andrews to talk about the Fifth Harmony singer’s meaningful tribute.

“I want to clarify this for everyone at home,” Andrews said. “You’re emotional because your family is actually friends with Selena’s family, right?”

“Yes, and I want to give them a shout out, Suzette [Quintanilla],” Brooke enthusiastically calls out Quintanilla-Pérez’s sister. “We got to see her a few days ago and she gave me the honor or wearing this ‘Selena’ pin. I just want to say thank you so much. Selena is always in my heart, forever, so I hope you made you all proud.”

Later that evening, the DWTS member posted another tribute to Quintanilla-Pérez on her Instagram.

“Tonight was for you Selena 💜💜💜My #1 inspiration,” Brooke wrote in a heartfelt caption. “I hope I made Selena’s family & fans proud. This was so beautiful for me to do. The Rumba to Dreaming of You ! I love you forever.”

Brooke joined DWTS for the current season, alongside a star-studded cast, including The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, Sailor Brinkley-Cook (who replaced her mom, supermodel Christie Brinkley, after she got injured) and Karamo Brown.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.