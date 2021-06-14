Dwayne Johnson Enhances Bull Tattoo on His Arm with Over 30 Hours of 'Pretty Challenging' Inking

"Evolution of the Bull tattoo is almost complete," wrote Dwayne Johnson this weekend after he last dramatically transformed his decades-old bull tattoo back in 2017

Dwayne Johnson is documenting progress on his latest revamp for his bicep bull tattoo.

The Jungle Cruise actor, 49, shared several photos on Instagram over the weekend tracking hours of inking on his right arm as he updated his iconic bull tattoo.

"Evolution of the Bull tattoo is almost complete," he wrote on Friday. "Day 2 and inking over 25 hours so far with my brother and hyper-realistic specialist @yomicoart in my basement. Yomico's masterful in his skill and we've spent many months (almost a year thru Covid) collaborating on details and story that the tattoo will represent."

"Almost done and almost time to break out the tequila 🥃," added Johnson.

Then on Saturday, the former WWE star said the tattoo was "almost finished" on day 3: "Close to 30 hrs of tattooing (pretty challenging as my whole upper arm and shoulder wasn't a blank canvas but rather enhancing and adding to what was already there so the level of detail, precision and specific color for my skin takes a lot of time) with my brother @yomicoart."

Back in August 2017, Johnson showcased how he dramatically transformed his right-bicep bull tattoo, which he'd had for over two decades dating back to his early pro wrestling days.

"Evolution of the bull begins w/ @nikkohurtado. I've engrained this bull in my DNA for two decades. My core. Humbly, it's also become a symbol of strength, resilience, heart, power and defiance to so many people around the world. I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect me as a man," the star previously said in an Instagram video that documented the major change.

The final product at the time was a life-like, 3-D larger bull tattoo featuring visible cracks in its bones, with horns pointing straight ahead and a large, empty eye socket. The actor turned to world-renowned tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado to evolve his original bull, which he explained took 22 hours and three sessions at the parlor.

"Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history," he said at the time of the updated ink. "From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned."