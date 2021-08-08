"I’m the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," Johnson responded to a fan on Twitter after Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell, and Jake Gyllenhaal admitted to not bathing every day

Dwayne Johnson Confirms He Washes Himself Three Times a Day: 'I Sing (Off Key) in the Shower'

Dwayne Johnson is not here for the latest celebrity trend.

The Jungle Cruise star, 49, recently chimed in on the current showering discourse after celebs like Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell, and Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that they don't feel the need to bathe every day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," Johnson wrote Friday on Twitter. "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."

The bathing debate began last month when Kutcher, 43, and wife Mila Kunis appeared on pal Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," Kutcher said of daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6½, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4½.

"When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever," Kunis, 37, added.

Shepard, 46, later appeared on The View with wife Bell, 41, where they admitted that they also subscribe to the "waiting for the stink" method with their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6½.

"I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag," Bell said. "Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink."

Although Gyllenhaal, 40, doesn't have any kids of his own, he recently admitted that he sometimes goes without bathing himself, but he still believes in oral hygiene. "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he told Vanity Fair. "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth]."

kristen-bell-mila-kunis.jpg Kristen Bell/Instagram

"I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves," Gyllenhaal added.

Although many have responded in disgust to this growing trend of showering less, a study from Harvard Health Publishing finds that daily bathing is unnecessary and can even be harmful. In addition to leaving skin dry and irritated, frequent bathing can cause infections and kill off "normal bacteria."

RELATED VIDEO: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Say They Only Bathe Their Kids When 'You Can See the Dirt on Them'

Additionally, stimulation by dirt, microorganisms, and other environmental factors create protective antibodies and "immune memory," which is why pediatricians and dermatologists advise against daily bathing for kids.