All About the $12,450 Wedding Dress Lauren Hashian Wore to Marry Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson

Music producer Lauren Hashian looked like a true beachy bride as she married longtime love Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson in a beachside wedding in Hawaii.

Hashian, 34, selected a stunning open-back Chantilly lace sheath gown by couture bridal designer Mira Zwillinger. The romantic, ethereal design features a plunging neckline and a matching open-back detail that highlights the fitted, embellished waist. And for brides-to-be still looking for their dream dress, you’re in luck: Hashian’s gown is still available for purchase at Moda Operandi for $12,540, and available in sizes 0 to 16.

As for Johnson, 47, he turned to the iconic label Ralph Lauren wearing lightweight dress shirt unbuttoned halfway down, crisp white trousers, which he teamed with a traditional Hawaiian leis draped over his shoulders for the ceremony.

Johnson and Hashian kept their wedding ceremony under wraps under wraps until surprising the world with a marriage announcement on Instagram.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️@hhgarcia41📸,” Johnson captioned the photos of himself with his bride.

Johnson and Hashian first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan and started dating in 2007. They share daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months.

While the couple has been together for over a decade, last July Johnson shut down rumors that they were secretly married, and explained that they weren’t in a hurry to wed.

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”