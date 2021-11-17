Meet the Honorees for the 12th Annual DVF Awards

The 24-year-old climate activist from Uganda founded the Rise up Climate Movement, to not only campaign against the harrowing effects of climate change but to also amplify the work of African activists.

She campaigns internationally to raise awareness on the lasting impacts of climate change already happening in Africa, while offering some actionable climate solutions, starting with the importance of educating young women.

Last month, Nakate covered TIME Magazine's climate issue, writing a powerful essay about the need to provide platforms to activists across the continent.

"I'll be the first to agree that we need more diversity on platforms and that more young activists should be given opportunities to talk about the challenges their countries or regions are facing," she wrote in her TIME piece. "There should be 54 or 216 or 1,026 activists from every African nation-state speaking at international climate conferences and to their own governments. Every activist has a story to tell; every story has a solution to give; and every solution has a life to change."