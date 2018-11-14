Duckie Thot Reveals She Was in Car Accident 48 Hours Before Walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Duckie Thot had a difficult road to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

On Instagram on Saturday, the 23-year-old model revealed that she was in a car accident just two days before she rocked the runway in her debut at the glittery 2018 production.

“48 hours before the VS fashion show, I got into a car accident on my way to a workout session,” she explained, noting that she waited to reveal the news because “I had to take sometime for myself to process.”

“Thankfully, I walked away without a scratch. The incident put a few things into perspective for me; no matter how hard you’ve worked for something or how deserving you may feel, it can easily be taken away,” continued Thot, who wore a fierce floral two-piece with puffy striped sleeves and bold baubles for the show.

“I’ve dreamed of walking for @victoriassecret for as long as I can remember – watching women who inspired me year after year, I someday saw myself doing the same thing. God was watching over me in that car and he carried me through Thursday, I couldn’t have done it without Him,” she said.

“I challenge all of my followers to pursue your dreams, no matter how big they may seem! If you don’t try to use your gift to share it with others, it’ll terrify you,” Thot wrote. “My utmost respect to all the beautiful women I got to walk alongside- I felt empowered by every single one of you.”

After offering her gratitude to those who helped her, Thot concluded. “It’s been a true honor to do this show, I am so blessed to have had this moment. Lastly, I’d like to thank my guardian angel, my little sister Sarah- every step I took was for you.”

Her model pals supported her in the comment section. “Beautiful,” Cindy Bruna wrote.

“So so proud of you, I know exactly what you went through to get here and you did it all with such grace!” Leomie Anderson said.

“You were amazing,” Elsa Hosk added.

Adriana Lima had an sentimental night for a different reason than Thot, as the fashion show marked Lima’s last walk for Victoria’s Secret.

“Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the ❤️ to the best fans in the 🌎! Love, Adriana,” Lima, who partnered with Victoria’s Secret for two decades, wrote on Instagram ahead of the show.

“I think this year is going to be the highlight of my career,” Lima told PEOPLE. “This has been my 18th fashion show and I am still as excited as I was from the first day. I always love to be on runways and being part of the Victoria’s Secret show. It my favorite to do.”