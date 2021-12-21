Dua Lipa Is Feeling 'Jolly' in a Tiny White Bikini and Fuzzy Snow Boots for Fiery Holiday Snap
The superstar singer posed for pictures in the swimsuit while enjoying a countryside getaway with friends
Dua Lipa just added some fun and festive holiday flare to her swimwear.
On Instagram Monday, the 26-year-old model and singer posted a picture of herself sporting a white bikini with decorative faux fur boots by celeb-loved brand GCDS.
She captioned the photo with a Christmas tree emoji writing, "JOLLY GOOOOOD."
The GCDS Moon Boot features faux fur lining, Hello Kitty patches and red laces. The style retails for $200 but is already sold out online. Lipa paired the look with a white, ruched Isa Boulder bikini.
Page Six reported that Lipa is currently enjoying a countryside getaway with friends.
Her Instagram gallery post also included a series of other photos featuring her friends holiday food.
In one of the photos she posed for a selfie in front of a mirror in a bathrobe while sporting the bikini and boots.
RELATED: Dua Lipa Says It's an 'Absolute Honor' to Release New Song with Elton John: 'We Totally Clicked'
Fans commented on the post with some writing, "Melting all the snow," "Hot kittyyyyy," and "YES HOTTIESSSS."
The post even garnered attention from Paris Hilton who commented with three fire emojis, implying Lipa was on fire in the hot look.
Lipa has been spotted and photographed on several occasions rocking trendy bikinis and making fashion statements, a look the trendsetter will likely bring into the new year.