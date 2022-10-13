Dua Lipa Wears Ugg Boots with Piercings — See Her Edgy Look

Pop star Dua Lipa was pictured wearing the reworked UGG shoes designed by London-based brand KNWLS

Published on October 13, 2022
dua lipa ugg boots https://www.instagram.com/p/CjknBeLs3_D/?hl=en
Photo: dua lipa/instagram

Dua Lipa's style is always one step ahead.

The three-time Grammy winner, known for her Y2K-inspired fashion, took to Instagram with new outfit of the day photos, which gained attention thanks to the star's unexpected choice of footwear.

In the post shared on Tuesday, Lipa showed off her new pair of pierced UGG boots (the outer layer of the shoes are adorned with hoop earrings) designed by fashion label KNWLS in collaboration with the famed shoe and lifestyle brand.

Dua Lipa Steps Out in Uggs
dua lipa/instagram

The pierced pair was featured in the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show at London Fashion Week and, among the sandals and mod ankle boots, added a grittier feel to the collection.

As per an interview with British Vogue, KNWLS founders Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault, reworked design so that it teetered between daring and comfortable. "We love shoes that feel hostile, nostalgic and futuristic," the duo told the outlet.

While the designers sticked with UGG's instantly "recognizable" chestnut hue, they added in a curved heel and square toe inspired by their own Hellz boots as well as an exaggerated shearling outer layer.

"We liked the idea of working around one of our shapes and seeing if they could be recognizable as an Ugg boot by using the Ugg material," they added.

Lipa, who walked the Balenciaga haute couture show in Paris alongside Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman in July, teamed her emo boots with a bohemian floral-printed set featuring a sheer mini dress and flared trousers from the London-based brand, and a mint green cropped knitted cardigan finished with lace hems.

Although her look was pulled from the runway, the 27-year-old artist spent a casual day out with her younger siblings Rina and Gjin and her cousin Deja Duraku.

"family," Lipa captioned the post.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: A model, clothes detail, walks the runway during the KNWLS show during London Fashion Week September 2022 on September 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty Images)
Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty

Recently, the Brit Award winner was spotted having dinner in New York with television host Trevor Noah, 38, in late September.

After the Daily Show comedian was photographed seemingly giving Lipa a kiss on the cheek, speculations that the two were dating ran rampant on social media.

However, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were "just friends."

Days later, on an episode iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the performer shared that she was in fact living her best single life.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," Lipa said. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

Noting how she has "never really had the opportunity" to focus on herself in recent years, the singer continued, "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down — I think it's [a] Leo thing — it makes a big difference."

