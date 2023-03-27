Dua Lipa Rocks Itty-Bitty Hello Kitty Bikini While 'Living on Island Time' During Tropical Getaway

The Grammy winner isn't shy about showing off her revealing swimwear style on social media

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 27, 2023 02:08 PM
Dua Lipa/Instagram
Photo: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa's current vacation is hotter than hell.

The Grammy winner showed off her vacation island-girl style in a new set of photos posted on Instagram on Friday.

The Future Nostalgia singer shared a ten-part carousel highlighting the best of her vibrant, colorful tropical wardrobe, including a pink, red and white Hello Kitty crochet bikini that had fans dropping all the fire emojis in her comments section.

In the swimsuit pic, which was the first of the photo collection, Lipa is pictured donning the itty-bitty Hello Kitty bikini with the cartoon's signature face and whiskers as the triangle top teamed with a matching checkered bottom. The pop star is posing with a piece of watermelon in one hand and covering her eye with the other, showing off her inner bicep rose tattoo in the process.

The rest of the photos didn't picture the cartoon-inspired outfit but did show off just as colorful ensembles and scenery.

Photo two pictured the star in a sunset-inspired set with a short sleeve orange and yellow cardigan layered over a matching bra-top and ultra-tiny shorts while lounging on the lawn with the ocean as a backdrop.

The next picture showed off the picturesque sunset, followed by another bikini pic; only this one was baby blue. In the swimsuit snap, Lipa is photographed from behind in the blue bikini with a book to her left and the ocean beneath her feet, holding onto a branch for stability.

She once again showed off the sunset-inspired outfit before adding a quick pic of her playing a board game with friends and one of her rowing a bamboo raft in another neon orange ensemble.

Dua Lipa/Instagram
Dua Lipa/Instagram

She finished the photo dump with more close-ups of her two orange outfits and captioned the post, "living on island time 💚."

This rest and relaxation time for Lipa comes ahead of a big month for the star. In January, it was announced that Lipa, along with actresses Michaela Coel and Penélope Cruz and tennis star Roger Federer, would be the co-hosts of this year's Met Gala alongside the one and only Anna Wintour.

The four will help bring this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," to life and help lead the tribute exhibition to the late German fashion designer and industry titan.

